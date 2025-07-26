Lidl-Trek announce changes to ownership structure to 'resource the goal of becoming the best team in international road cycling'

Supermarket chain Lidl is set to acquire a majority stake in WorldTour team Lidl-Trek, following a restructuring of the ownership, the team revealed during the Tour de France on Friday.

Having joined forces with bike brand Trek before the 2023 Tour and rebranding the WT men's and women's squads, Lidl is now looking to increase its involvement and to resource further growth of the American team.

It will still operate alongside the 2014 founders Trek, which will retain a significant ownership stake as a co-owner and technical partner, with the partners intending to become "the best team in international road cycling".

The new deal between Lidl and Trek is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, "subject to the approval of all relevant authorities", Lidl Trek said in the announcement, with the hope that long-term commitments continue to highlight the team as "a magnet for top riders, emerging talents, and the highest qualified staff."

With more funding, Lidl-Trek are hoping to rival the other 'super teams' in cycling, who boast the biggest nuggets – notably UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Visma-Lease a Bike, Ineos Grenadiers and Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe.

Having already been able to make several big signings after Lidl came on board, such as top sprinter Jonathan Milan, who has won two stages of the Tour and looks set to take the green jersey, the team announced that a "state-of-the-art Performance Center" is among the things earmarked for the new investment.

It would be "focussed on athlete health, recovery and performance analysis to improve decision making as an aid to performance improvement and also placing the individual requirements." The aim is the very top, and no lower.

"For us, Lidl-Trek represents a powerful platform to reach the pinnacle of international men’s and women’s road cycling," said Thomas Rohregger, Vice President Brand Partnerships and Head of Cycling, Lidl.

"We are grateful for the trust placed in us by Trek to take this next step together. We cherish the legacy that Trek created for this team, one that we have enhanced together and with the talented team of riders and staff at Lidl-Trek, we will continue to strengthen the team in performance and culture with the aim of becoming the best team in the world."

Lidl-Trek management made sure to ensure that the identity of the team, as developers of talent and aggressive racers, would remain, with obvious excitement at what the future of the partnership holds.

"With Lidl planning to join Trek in co-ownership and discussions progressing constructively, the future looks even brighter. But our philosophy will remain the same: to be the team fans want to root for as we fight to be the best," said Lidl Trek general manager Luca Guercilena.

"Of course, a goal so ambitious is only possible with the unwavering trust and support of outstanding companies like Lidl and Trek, who share our vision for the future. Our track record of nurturing talent speaks for itself, and with our development team now well established, we’re excited for what is to come."