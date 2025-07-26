Lidl-Trek announce changes to ownership structure to 'resource the goal of becoming the best team in international road cycling'

Supermarket chain Lidl to acquire majority stake in American-registered World Tour men's and women's team

Supermarket chain Lidl is set to acquire a majority stake in WorldTour team Lidl-Trek, following a restructuring of the ownership, the team revealed during the Tour de France on Friday.

Having joined forces with bike brand Trek before the 2023 Tour and rebranding the WT men's and women's squads, Lidl is now looking to increase its involvement and to resource further growth of the American team.

