Tadej Pogačar loses key Milan-San Remo domestique to early crash

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Jan Christen falls victim to crash after 55km of racing

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 21: (L-R) Orluis Aular of Venezuela and Team Movistar and Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG react after crash during the 117th Milano-Sanremo 2026, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 298km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Orluis Aular and Jan Christen are out of Milan-San Remo following an early crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether Tadej Pogačar hopes to win Milan-San Remo with an attack over the Cipressa, the Poggio, or even from the Turchino, as he joked on Friday, his task has been made even harder after a key teammate crashed out early in the race.

The 298km Monument from Pavia to San Remo claimed its first victims after 55km of racing on Saturday morning as two riders crashed in the peloton, abandoning the race shortly afterwards.

Orluis Aular of Movistar was one of the two men involved, and, unluckily for Pogačar, his teammate Jan Christen was another caught up in the carnage.

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The Swiss racer has scored two wins in 2026 so far, with a stage and the overall at the AlUla Tour to his name, and figured to be one of Pogačar's right-hand men at San Remo alongside Isaac del Toro, Brandon McNulty, Domen Novak, Florian Vermeersch, and Felix Großschartner.

It remains to be seen how Christen's withdrawal affects Pogačar's race later in the day.

The Slovenian is already facing a difficult task to add Milan-San Remo to his palmarès, with Classics rival Mathieu van der Poel seeking to win the race for a third time and wind conditions not playing in his favour this afternoon.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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