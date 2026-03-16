'He can't do more than what he is doing now' – Mads Pedersen aiming for Flemish Classics as Milan-San Remo all but ruled out

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Lidl-Trek racer still building for Belgium, team sports director says, after fracturing wrist and collarbone in Valenciana

2026 Volta a la Comunitatat Valenciana: Mads Pedersen prior to stage 1
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World Champion and all-rounder Mads Pedersen is still hoping to take part in the top cobbled Classics, Lidl-Trek sports director Kim Andersen has said, with the Danish star pushing hard to put his bad accident in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in early February behind him.

Pedersen fell heavily in Valencia on stage 1, breaking his wrist and collarbone and since then has gone from riding on the rollers to being back at a team training camp in Mallorca.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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