'He can't do more than what he is doing now' – Mads Pedersen aiming for Flemish Classics as Milan-San Remo all but ruled out
Lidl-Trek racer still building for Belgium, team sports director says, after fracturing wrist and collarbone in Valenciana
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Former World Champion and all-rounder Mads Pedersen is still hoping to take part in the top cobbled Classics, Lidl-Trek sports director Kim Andersen has said, with the Danish star pushing hard to put his bad accident in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in early February behind him.
Pedersen fell heavily in Valencia on stage 1, breaking his wrist and collarbone and since then has gone from riding on the rollers to being back at a team training camp in Mallorca.
Pedersen's non-participation in Milan-San Remo is all but a given, coming too soon in a recovery process now entering its sixth week. Lidl-Trek sources confirmed to Cyclingnews on Monday that "as things stand, he is not planned to do it".Article continues below
Pedersen was a comparative latecomer to Milan-San Remo, racing it for the first time in 2022. But he has never been out of the top 10 since, with a fourth place his best result and seventh last year.
He is also one of the top players in the cobbled Classics, taking Gent-Wevelgem for a third time last year, as well as placing on the podium in both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix
Lidl-Trek have had more than their fair share of crashes involving their top names in recent weeks. Pedersen's accident then being followed by Juan Ayuso forced out of Paris-Nice when the race leader took a heavy fall at speed on stage 4. Meanwhile, Matthias Skjelmose is out of action as he reportedly battles to put a longstanding wrist injury to rights.
Regarding Mads Pedersen, "It is difficult to say when he will return. The only thing I can say is that he is working incredibly hard to return as soon as possible," Andersen told Sporza.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"We are trying to make it to the Flemish races, that is in the back of his mind."
"He can't do more than what he is doing now. We hope to be able to race in Belgium."
Pedersen has already had to miss out on Paris-Nice, one of the races where he regularly shines. Last year he clinched both a stage win and the green jersey after an impressive break in the last weekend around Nice.
"He is doing what he can. He is working his finger to the bone. He is making a very good impression and is very motivated."
Speaking in a team podcast, In the Middle of Lidl-Trek a few weeks back, when asked about the Classics, Pedersen himself was relatively confident, but preached caution.
"It's going reasonably well, but we shouldn't get too excited," Pedersen said.
"It's a shame, but we don't know how the body will react. If I make it to the Classics, those will be my first races.
"It's different to when you've been able to race beforehand, so there will be a big question mark about how my legs will be. But if we didn't believe in it, I wouldn't be killing myself on the exercise bike."
Get unlimited access to our unrivalled 2026 Spring Classics coverage with a Cyclingnews subscription. We'll bring you breaking news, reports, and analysis from some of the biggest races on the calendar, including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Find out more.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.