Bauke Mollema, Pello Bilbao and other retiring riders receive guard of honour send-off at Il Lombardia

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Former winner Mollema also presented with a medal and plaque

Bauke Mollema rides through a guard of honour to celebrate his final race at Il Lombardia 2026
Mollema is waving goodbye to professional cycling this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The retiring riders for whom Il Lombardia will be their final race received a warm send-off and a guard of honour from the peloton at the start of the Italian Monument in Bergamo on Saturday morning.

Multiple riders are closing the curtain on their careers in Italy this Saturday, including former winner Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek), plus Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United), Odd Christian Eiking (Unibet Rose Rockets) and Ion Izagirre (Cofidis).

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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