Despite fractured wrist, Ion Izagirre will get dream farewell at Il Lombardia he wanted after all

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'A champion never gives up' says Cofidis as they confirm Basque rider for Saturday's race to conclude 17-year career

Ion Izagirre celebrates as he crosses the line to win the 2026 Memorial Marco Pantani
Ion Izagirre will end his career at Il Lombardia despite recently breaking his wrist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite breaking his wrist in training just eight days ago, Ion Izagirre will get the swansong from the peloton he wanted after all, with Cofidis confirming three days before Il Lombardia that the Basque rider would start in Bergamo before retiring.

"A champion never gives up!" read the post on the French team's X profile, with a video of Izagirre announcing that "I didn't want to end my sports career like that, so we will see each other on Saturday at Lombardy."

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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