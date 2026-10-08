Despite fractured wrist, Ion Izagirre will get dream farewell at Il Lombardia he wanted after all
'A champion never gives up' says Cofidis as they confirm Basque rider for Saturday's race to conclude 17-year career
Despite breaking his wrist in training just eight days ago, Ion Izagirre will get the swansong from the peloton he wanted after all, with Cofidis confirming three days before Il Lombardia that the Basque rider would start in Bergamo before retiring.
"A champion never gives up!" read the post on the French team's X profile, with a video of Izagirre announcing that "I didn't want to end my sports career like that, so we will see each other on Saturday at Lombardy."
Izagirre had initially had his end-of-career plans wrecked by a training crash on September 30, then telling Cyclingnews that "I'm in mourning. It's just a feeling of being hurt and demotivated, disappointed with what happened," as his final season was ended abruptly after 17 years.
The 37-year-old was left particularly disappointed, as he had been in stunning form heading into the Italian Autumn Classics, winning the Memorial Marco Pantani ahead of Giulio Pellizzari.
That was his second win of the season, also beating Quinn Simmons to the win at the GP Miguel Indurain in April.
A two-time Tour de France stage winner, Vuelta a España stage winner, and GC champion from Itzulia Basque Country and the Tour de Pologne, Izagirre has been one of the best Basque riders of his generation, having turned pro in 2017.
Izagirre's plans for road racing retirement don't include any full continuation as a racer, be that in gravel or any other discipline. Instead, he wants to enjoy his time with family and ride the bike as a fan.
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"When I hang up my wheels, that's me done for good," he said last week in an interview with Cyclingnews. "I'll go on riding a bike out of pure pleasure, and as a fan of the sport.
"Cycling has given me a lot, and I think it'll help me clear my head if I need it in the future, too, by simply riding the bike. But without any need of being out there doing series, training hard and so on.
Just choosing the day and the place and the time and the people I want to be with. It'll be another world."
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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