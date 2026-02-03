To quit or not to quit? Are eight World Championship titles enough? Speculation rises regarding Mathieu van der Poel's future in cyclo-cross

No word (yet) from Dutch star on future in discipline after achieving record-breaking total of rainbow jerseys

If there was ever a rider in need of fresh fields to conquer, the current prime candidate is Mathieu van der Poel in cyclo-cross, with a record-breaking elite men's total of eight World Championships wins now in his palmarès.

Not even Tadej Pogačar finds himself in the same position as Van der Poel right now, given that in terms of the biggest targets possible, an unprecedented tally of six Tour de France wins is at least 18 months and two titles away for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer. Pogačar has yet to equal Peter Sagan's total of three straight World Championships victories, too.

Nieuwsblad also did some serious digging into the races yet to be won that might spur Van der Poel – should he be a completist – to go on and came up with the Kermiscross in Ardooie. Indeed, as they said, he'd never actually taken part in that particular race.

Then there was the financial question. After diligent calculations, ranging from the €5,000 for each World Cup plus €30,000 as overall winner to the €350 for winning the Exact Cross in Mol, Nieuwsblad came up with a total of €78,500 as the amount Van der Poel made from CX this year. However, the start money Van der Poel likely received in most of the non-World Cup races was not included in the equation and that could well provide a considerable boost to the total.

