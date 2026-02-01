'I was prepared for any scenario' – Mathieu van der Poel says he took more caution as he chased record-breaking eighth cyclo-cross world title

News
By published

'Maybe it's not a bad idea to skip one winter' Dutchman adds as he turns focus to upcoming road season

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands competes during the 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel tackling a hill en route to winning the 2026 Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) said that he was taking 'no chances' and had prepared for 'every scenario' on his way to winning a record-breaking eighth elite men's title at the Cyclo-cross World Championships.

The 31-year-old was the firm favourite to win the title, gaining one more than previous record holder, Belgian legend Erik De Vlaeminck.

"I was prepared for any scenario. I made a decision before the race [not to jump the planks – Ed.]," said Van der Poel afterwards.

He's now equal in the history books with six other riders on three Tour of Flanders wins. He has also won three versions of Paris-Roubaix – one fewer than Tom Boonen and Roger De Vlaeminck.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.