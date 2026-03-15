'It's only a matter of time before he wins Milan-San Remo' – Mathieu van der Poel braces himself for first face-off with Tadej Pogačar in 2026

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Dutchman says he doesn't 'have much left to do' in terms of preparation after taking two stage wins at Tirreno-Adriatico

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 22: (L-R) Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin – Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway during the 116th Milano-Sanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo / #UCIWT / on March 22, 2025 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has said "it's only a matter of time" before Tadej Pogačar wins Milan-San Remo, having played a huge role in denying the Slovenian a maiden victory in the Italian Monument the past three years.

The Dutchman, a two-time winner at La Primavera, has been sharpening the tools this past week at Tirreno-Adriatico, before facing off with Pogačar for the first time this season, netting two stage wins and maintaining his supreme form from winning Omloop Nieuwsblad solo.

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Pogačar hasn't raced either of the WorldTour stage races this week after he dominated Strade Bianche on his season debut last weekend, but it's him that Van der Poel is, of course, asked about as cycling looks ahead to the first Monument of 2026.

He may be in flying form, but Van der Poel knows that the margins will again be slim when it comes to whether he can follow Pogačar's inevitable massive attack.

Pogačar has animated the race from the front on several occasions, with results of fifth, fourth, third and third since 2022, but has been unable to breakaway solo on the Poggio or Cipressa from the likes of Van der Poel, losing the sprint to win twice.

Van der Poel has been the constant thorn in his side, able to match even his most violent moves. He countered him on the Poggio to win solo in 2023, and had the power to follow on the Cipressa before winning a three-up sprint against Pogačar and Ganna last season, but the World Champion has only threatened more and more as the years have gone by.

He's been the only rider really capable of shutting down Pogačar on these biggest appointments, but can he repeat that in 2026? It's not long to wait now until the rivalry is revived for three more rounds.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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