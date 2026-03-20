'I don't think Tadej needs to attack on the Cipressa' - Mathieu van der Poel plays tactical mind games with Milan-San Remo rival Pogačar

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2025 winner accepts that no two editions of the Italian Monument ever play out the same

A close profile view of Mathieu van der Poel in his cycling kit with rainbow trimmed neck and a ballcap
Mathieu van der Poel speaks to the press on the eve of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Alamy)

Mathieu van der Poel is hoping for a repeat of his 2025 Milan-San Remo victory and third win in San Remo's Via Roma, but knows that two editions of the Italian Classic never play out exactly the same.

The 298km race route, the weather conditions, and, most of all, the different team strategies and ambitions mean that Milan-San Remo writes a new, emotional chapter of cycling history every time.

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In 2023, Van der Poel surged away over the top of the Poggio to win alone. In 2024, he and other attackers were caught, and he worked for teammate Jasper Philipsen in the sprint. In 2025, Van der Poel, along with Filippo Ganna, managed to jump on Tadej Pogačar's wheel on the Cipressa, respond to other attacks and then won the three-rider sprint.

Van der Poel is perfectly suited to Milan-San Remo. He has the racecraft for the vital fight for position in the fast-moving peloton, can survive most attacks on the Cipressa and Poggio, even by Pogačar, and has the finishing sprint to beat the Slovenian and most other attackers, and perhaps even some sprinters.

He knows his luck may change and, possibly even this year, Pogačar or another rider could beat him.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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