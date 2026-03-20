'I don't think Tadej needs to attack on the Cipressa' - Mathieu van der Poel plays tactical mind games with Milan-San Remo rival Pogačar

Mathieu van der Poel speaks to the press on the eve of Milan-San Remo

Mathieu van der Poel is hoping for a repeat of his 2025 Milan-San Remo victory and third win in San Remo's Via Roma, but knows that two editions of the Italian Classic never play out exactly the same.

The 298km race route, the weather conditions, and, most of all, the different team strategies and ambitions mean that Milan-San Remo writes a new, emotional chapter of cycling history every time.

Eddy Merckx may have won Milan-San Remo seven times, but, as cycling statistician Cillian Kelly recently pointed out, since 2008, there have been no repeat winners, and no rider has won it twice until Van der Poel last year.

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In 2023, Van der Poel surged away over the top of the Poggio to win alone. In 2024, he and other attackers were caught, and he worked for teammate Jasper Philipsen in the sprint. In 2025, Van der Poel, along with Filippo Ganna, managed to jump on Tadej Pogačar's wheel on the Cipressa, respond to other attacks and then won the three-rider sprint.

"For sure it was one of the more spectacular wins of my career," Van der Poel said after the team presentation in Pavia on Friday afternoon.

"Going away on the Cipressa is not something that happens very often, so it was very cool to be part of the three-rider leading group."

Looking ahead, the question is whether Van der Poel can pull off a similar feat in 2026.

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"I wish it was that easy," Van der Poel said.

"Last year, the conditions were perfect with the tailwind. It's not going to be perfect like that every year.

"I feel really good, I had good preparation by riding Tirreno-Adriatico, so I feel ready."

Van der Poel is perfectly suited to Milan-San Remo. He has the racecraft for the vital fight for position in the fast-moving peloton, can survive most attacks on the Cipressa and Poggio, even by Pogačar, and has the finishing sprint to beat the Slovenian and most other attackers, and perhaps even some sprinters.

He knows his luck may change and, possibly even this year, Pogačar or another rider could beat him.

"I think it's just a matter of time before Tadej wins it," Van der Poel said, perhaps also playing pre-race strategy mind games with his big rival.

"I don't think Tadej needs to attack on the Cipressa; he could win it on the Poggio or even in a sprint after a hard race. Everyone knows how good and strong he is as a rider. Like always, it's just up to us to try to follow him when he attacks and do what we can."