SD Worx-Protime revamp their look for 2026 with colourful new jersey design

SD Worx-Protime have unveiled their new look for the 2026 season, with a revamped Specialized kit named 'New Dawn' which sees the Dutch team switch away from their purple and yellow 2025 kit to a vibrant multi-coloured look.

The team's new jersey features a variety of colours in a design which they say "reflects the team’s and sponsors’ ongoing drive for innovation". Lead sponsors SD Worx and Protime fill the space on the front of the kit in black lettering, while the shorts remain black.

"Standing still is not an option," the team said upon the release of their new kit, calling it a "dynamic mix" of "a spectrum of colours". SD Worx-Protime say they will "continue to inspire, challenge, and set the standard in the further professionalisation and commercialisation of women’s cycling."

The team currently has 17 riders under contract for 2026, with Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, and Anna van der Breggen heading up the selection for the new season. Two new faces are part of the squad, with Valentina Cavallar having joined from the folding Arkéa-B&B Hotels, while Nienke Vinke has come on board from Picnic-PostNL.

Van der Breggen said that the new kit "radiates energy and ambition" and matches the team's ambition to be "colourful, powerful, and unique." Meanwhile, Kopecky, who won't be racing in the world champion's jersey next season, said she's excited to race in a "special jersey".

"This is a special jersey that will definitely stand out in the peloton. It’s the first time since 2023 that I’ll be racing again in the team colours of SD Worx-Protime," said Kopecky.

"That was a great season for me. I hope to achieve beautiful victories in this jersey in 2026. The kit is a bold change, which will take some time to get used to. But we will certainly honour this jersey."

