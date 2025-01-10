WorldTour team kits 2025 - The definitive ranking
Which is the best cycling kit of the year? We decided so you don't have to
- 30. Cofidis
- 29. SD Worx-Protime
- 28. XDS Astana
- 29. Israel-Premier Tech
- 26. EF-Easypost and EF-Oatly
- 25. UAE Team ADQ
- 24. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- 23. Equipo Kern Pharma
- 22. Ineos Grenadiers
- 21. Human Powered Health
- 20. Bahrain Victorious
- 19. Movistar Team Men and Women
- 18. Soudal Quick-Step
- 17. AG Insurance Soudal
- 16. Visma-Lease a Bike Men and Women
- 15. Arkea-B&B Hotels Men and Women
- 14. VF Group-Bardiani-CSF Faizanè
- 13. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- 12. UAE Emirates XRG
- 11. Picnic-PostNL
- 10. Groupama-FDJ
- 9. Uno-X Mobility
- 8. Lotto
- 7. Jayco-AlUla / Liv-AlUla-Jayco
- 6. Intermarché-Wanty
- 5. Wagner Bazin WB
- 4. FDJ-SUEZ
- 3. Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto
- 2. Lidl-Trek Men and Women
- 1. Polti-VisitMalta
January brings with it the start of a new racing season. The Tour Down Under will soon be in full swing, and we’ve had images of all of the team kits for the upcoming season.
When I joined Cyclingnews many moons ago there was a very democratic system where each member of our wonderful editorial team, both racing and tech, got a vote, which then resulted in a beautifully fair and incredibly time-consuming article. One year I suggested we just get my mum to do it and since then it’s become somewhat of a tradition.
My mum makes her own clothes, so has an eye for pattern matching and design, as well as being a fairweather cycling fan. She’s also prone to some cutting outbursts, which makes for great quotes. To save her time and mental anguish I have decided to rank all the kits myself - this isn’t a democracy I’m afraid, but for those of you unable to form your own opinions please do feel free to pass mine off as your own over a beer with your friends.
To the teams, I hope you’ll take this as a light-hearted bit of fun. I’m sure at some point I’ll have to explain myself to multiple press officers, but for now let’s just dive into it, starting at the bottom and getting progressively better.
30. Cofidis
Right, I actually do really like this jersey, but two years ago the team promised my mother a team jersey on Twitter. She was very complimentary about that season’s jersey - in stark contrast to the 2025 kit - and has been waiting expectantly ever since. As such, I cannot in good conscience, as a loving son, do anything but stick Cofidis dead last. To the team: You’ve got a full 12 months now to rectify things for next year.
29. SD Worx-Protime
I think it’s the speckly nature of the jersey, but the combo of patterns and colours really puts me in mind of the seats on British buses and trains, the fabric of which I’m certain is designed to hide all manner of sins. It’s not hideous, but in my head the team is effectively now SD Worx-Routemaster or InterCity 125-Protime.
28. XDS Astana
Last season’s jersey was good and punchy. It wasn’t classic Astana (RIP blue bibs) but it was still decent. This one is a little insipid for my liking, with the colour patches looking like something ran in the wash rather than creating any visual intrigue.
29. Israel-Premier Tech
It’s crisp and neat, but it has the vibe of a consultancy powerpoint presentation. It’s not a jersey that would cut loose at the bar, but choose to work late, eschewing any semblance of work life balance. It needs to cut loose and embrace the euro vibes a bit more and slap some neons in.
26. EF-Easypost and EF-Oatly
Quite the fall from grace in my opinion. I usually love the EF kits, even that one from 2023 that looks a bit like a highlighter that was about to run out. This is too… Louis Vuitton for my liking. It doesn’t scream ‘Oat milk sponsor’ as much as ‘our riders nails are also monogrammed’. Given I’m sure Lachlan Morton will inevitably embark on some mad endeavour like riding to the moon and back it seems like a jersey totally incongruous with solo, mucky endeavours.
25. UAE Team ADQ
The 2024 UAE Team ADQ kit was a tour de force of pastel shades. For some reason the team has ditched that modern, bright, vibrant aesthetic in favour of a jersey that puts me in mind of pharmaceutical products. Creams, topical ointments and unguents.
24. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
I’m actually pretty sure most of you will like this jersey, but I cannot I’m afraid. It’s a very personal affliction but my parents are both dentists and that pale green is exactly the same colour as waiting room chairs and even worse that hardening putty that’s used to take dental impressions. I can still smell it.
23. Equipo Kern Pharma
The Kern Pharma bikes from my Vuelta a España tech gallery had my favourite paint scheme of any bike last season, but sadly the team has been afflicted by the same dental goo curse as Decathlon. It only ranks higher as it’s a little more Euro in appearance, and based on good will from last season.
22. Ineos Grenadiers
We’re into the mid-table now. The Ineos jersey is pretty inoffensive, and now Bahrain has changed its own orange and black jersey to white it is at least a little more unique. It doesn’t set my heart aflutter, but neither does it cause me any visual distress.
21. Human Powered Health
Essentially everything I said about Ineos is also true for the HPH kit, except here it’s just a little better executed. Less is more is always a valuable lesson to learn.
20. Bahrain Victorious
As is ever the case in this mid-table area I find it hard to muster up an opinion here. It’s totally inoffensive but equally the Bahrain Victorious 2025 kit is not terribly exciting. So unmoved was I by it that I initially forgot to include it in the rankings at all.
19. Movistar Team Men and Women
As with Bahrain, it's just a bit... meh isn't it? How this is allowed given it clearly clashes with the young rider classification jersey at the Tour de France is beyond me.
18. Soudal Quick-Step
The Soudal jersey isn’t bad in any way, but what gets me is a team with such history producing such a modern looking jersey. The 2019 Deceuninck - Quick-Step jersey was absolute peak for beautiful Euro jersey design. I want just a block colour of that beautiful mid blue. I want blue shorts too, and I want to see Classics riders kicking around the backroads of Belgium in blue tights, not black. Is that too much to ask?
17. AG Insurance Soudal
I prefer this jersey to the Soudal Quick-Step option because of the little flash of green, but also because the team isn’t burdened by the weight of some great historic jerseys that it would struggle to live up to.
16. Visma-Lease a Bike Men and Women
Given the team has gone from having a kit sponsor to apparently making their own kit for 2025 you can forgive them for not having any real visual design overhaul. It’s neat, crisp, and as a fan of apiarists I do enjoy the honeycomb motif, but it is a little plain for my liking.
15. Arkea-B&B Hotels Men and Women
I think this is the best of the jerseys I don’t actively like. It’s well laid out, with well visible sponsors and it’s been around long enough to have a coherent identity, but it’s never a jersey I’ve particularly warmed to. I think it’s because the red clashes so horrendously with the celeste of the team’s Bianchi bikes to be honest.
14. VF Group-Bardiani-CSF Faizanè
This one really pulled me in two directions. On the one hand it’s fantastically euro, which I love, and on the other hand that colour is absolutely hideous. I think if it had more or brighter sponsor logos to make it more visually arresting then I’d like it more, or colour matching shorts. I know I said ‘less is more’ only a few words ago but I’m a man of contradiction and this really isn’t that serious.
13. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
I do like this jersey, but I think it's a bit too motorsport for me. Cycling is already becoming more and more like Formula1 with each passing season, but that doesn't mean we should be pandering to that particular aesthetic. Part of what makes cycling great is brilliantly gross looking kit sometimes, and this is too smart and just a bit busy.
12. UAE Emirates XRG
I really loved the 2024 UAE Team Emirates kit, and while this one is also beautifully neat and monochromatic, I cannot abide this current aesthetic obsession with having smoke effect fades on kit. Up close you can see it well enough, but in the real world, not in a photo studio, it just makes the kit look dirty.
11. Picnic-PostNL
I was initially quite down on the DSM jersey of 2024, but it grew on me, and clearly paved the way for this season being a better placement. Crisp, neat, no fades, and stripes. A winning formula.
10. Groupama-FDJ
No real change from last year, which was also very good. If they brought Thibaut Pinot out of retirement just for the photos I think it’d rank better because he’s very handsome and lovely and is kind to animals.
9. Uno-X Mobility
Having a kit with no zip is rogue, though the riders will likely just wear a skinsuit. Lovely colours, neat, simple, and the polygons add texture without detracting from things or making it look mucky. A great exercise in neat design and well worthy of a top ten placement.
8. Lotto
I love this jersey just because it could quite easily be from 2008. It’s pure nostalgia, total Belgie goodness and I think the team will do far better at the Spring Classics as a result.
7. Jayco-AlUla / Liv-AlUla-Jayco
Maap’s debut single for the WorldTour and it’s straight into the top ten. It’s definitely going to split opinions, but as I’m the one writing this I get to put out to the world that I quite like it. Ignore all the fluff about it being inspired by the southern lights and shifting desert sands, just enjoy seeing grey shorts and hot purple flashing past. Maap usually nails the aesthetic brief, and this is no different, and a vast improvement on last season’s option.
6. Intermarché-Wanty
Slipping a few places compared to last year, mostly because the ultimate beautiful fluoro, euro, sponsor-soup jersey has got a bit too neat for my liking. I want more of that fluoro yellow, and even more sponsors. Chuck some on the sleeves, down the thighs, anywhere there is space. Even so, I still love it, and if you’re a proper cycling fan you will too.
5. Wagner Bazin WB
Absolutely sensational work here. Fluorescent, highlighter green used as liberally as possible. Take note: being bold pays off - If you’re going to go lurid at least go all in. Half-arsing it looks cowardly, whereas this is clearly a powerful garment.
4. FDJ-SUEZ
Much like the Groupama-FDJ kit this has a certain je ne sais quoi that I cannot put my finger on, but I like it a lot nonetheless. It also gets bonus points for actually putting sponsors on the french national champs jersey, something that I’m sure Marc Madiot forbade for the Groupama squad and resulted in Arnaud Demare looking a little like an entrant in a sportive.
3. Canyon-Sram Zondacrypto
Beautifully chaotic as ever, but beautiful nonetheless. As ever, this is the benchmark jersey against which ‘modern’ looking designs are judged against, and yet again it is a great option.
2. Lidl-Trek Men and Women
I didn’t think last year’s option could get better but here we are. I think, of all the kits of the modern era, this one will stand the test of time as an all time great. It’s up there with the 2019 Deceuninck - Quick-Step jersey. It’s crisp, neat, with complimentary primary colours that have a touch of whimsy about them. I really want the team bus to be painted as if it was one of those Little Tykes pushalong cars to match the vibe, but even without matching transport I still think it’s one of the best jersey of the lot.
1. Polti-VisitMalta
Brb, booking a holiday to Malta right now. Somehow the team has managed to weave the three colours of Christmas - red, green and white - and create a jersey that not only doesn’t make its riders look like extremely fast mall santas, but actually looks beautiful. Hats off to the design team here.
