WorldTour team kits 2025 - The definitive ranking

By
Contributions from
published

Which is the best cycling kit of the year? We decided so you don't have to

Composite image of Canyon-Sram/ Team Picnic PostNL/ EF Education-Easypost team kits for 2025
(Image credit: Canyon-Sram/ Team Picnic PostNL/ EF Education-Easypost)
Jump to:

January brings with it the start of a new racing season. The Tour Down Under will soon be in full swing, and we’ve had images of all of the team kits for the upcoming season. 

When I joined Cyclingnews many moons ago there was a very democratic system where each member of our wonderful editorial team, both racing and tech, got a vote, which then resulted in a beautifully fair and incredibly time-consuming article. One year I suggested we just get my mum to do it and since then it’s become somewhat of a tradition

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

With contributions from