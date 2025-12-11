Lidl-Trek reveal signature colourful jersey for 2026, complete with new AI sponsor

The new jersey, modelled by Jonathan Milan and Clara Copponi

Lidl-Trek have unveiled the kit that will be worn by their men's and women's WorldTour teams in 2026, sticking with their signature bright colourway and adding an AI sponsor to the front of the jersey.

Made by Santini, the kit is a continuation of a theme for Lidl-Trek, featuring largely a navy blue base with geometric dashes of yellow and red, emulating the colours of sponsor – and now majority stakeholder – Lidl.

2026 marks the ninth year of partnership between the team and Santini, with the clothing brand saying that the new jersey "[pairs] the ultimate fabrics with playful colors" and "delivers looks as well as performance".

The team called the popular jersey "the latest version of an icon".

Though the design and colours are familiar, there is a new addition to the front of the jersey in the form of the ServiceNow logo, which has linked up with Lidl-Trek as their official artificial intelligence (AI) partner.

ServiceNow is a US-based software company that helps businesses create automated workflows, and the team said that "together, Lidl-Trek and ServiceNow will show how human talent and smart technology can strengthen collaboration, sharpen focus, and support success both on and off the bike."

The brand's logo has a prominent position on the jersey, on the abdomen just below the two title sponsors, which can often mean it is a large or significant sponsorship deal.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

"We are thrilled to welcome a partner as globally significant and forward-thinking as ServiceNow to the Lidl-Trek family. Their vision matches perfectly with our drive to succeed at the highest level, and through a shared commitment to excellence we can turn this ambition into results on the road," the team's general manager Luca Guercilena said.

"This collaboration builds on the companies of Schwarz Group’s [owners of Lidl] successful long-term relationship with ServiceNow, and we’re excited to see Lidl-Trek also benefit from their expertise as we work towards an even more successful future."

They did not outline exactly how AI will be used in the team, but the team's press release referenced more logistical elements rather than specific mentions of things like AI coaching.

"As Lidl-Trek’s AI partner, ServiceNow brings their people, data, and decisions together on one platform — so the team can move faster, stay coordinated, and be one move ahead when it counts,” said Colin Fleming, the company's EVP and Chief Marketing Officer.

The use of AI in cycling and by teams has been growing in recent years, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG developing a generative AI platform to shape their performance and training strategies.

Lidl-Trek Women and Men are currently on training camp in Spain, with their media day set for Friday, where riders like star signing Juan Ayuso are due to lay out their plans for the season.