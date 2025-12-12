UAE Team Emirates-XRG reveal new jersey design for 2026 season

After several leaks and riders getting spotted in northern France and Spain, the top-ranked team in cycling, UAE-Team Emirates-XRG, have officially unveiled their new Pissei kit for the 2026 season, with the return to road racing just weeks away.

Handcrafted at the Italian brand's Custom Lab, the kit sticks to the UAE's colours of white, red and black, with a new geometric design, described as 'Fragments of Precision' in the press release.

"Shaping the best team in the world is never one element alone, but a constellation of fragments — decisions, instinct, preparation, discipline, equipment, details shaped day after day until they become precision," read the announcement.

The release also showed off the national champions' kits for Isaac del Toro and Ivo Oliveira, which both feature a simple flag across the front of the white jersey base. Tim Wellens will continue to wear a full Belgian tricolore national champion's kit, having been spotted wearing it during a Paris-Roubaix recon last week.

Team leader Tadej Pogačar will only race in the normal kit in time trials for a second year running in 2026, having successfully defended his World Championships road race title in Rwanda – for the majority of appearances, he'll don the rainbow bands once again.

The kit release comes one day before UAE's 2026 season media day, where key goals for the likes of Pogačar and Del Toro will be confirmed near Benidorm, alongside schedules for the Classics and Grand Tours.

In 2026, UAE were the absolute dominant force in men's cycling, winning a record-most 95 professional races in the season and 97 during the calendar year. They also won the Tour de France, finished second at both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, and won three out of five Monuments with Pogačar.

