'A lot more excitement than pressure' – A world title defence at home already a dream for Magdeleine Vallieres

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A course that suits and a crowd that will be on her side as Canadian chases a rainbow repeat in Montréal

MUR DE HUY, BELGIUM - APRIL 22: Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly crosses the finish line during the 29th La Fleche Wallonne Femenine 2026 a 148.2km one day race from Huy to Mur de Huy / #UCIWWT / on April 22, 2026 in Huy, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Magdeleine Vallieres capturing attention while racing up the Mur de Huy in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The chance to ride a UCI Road World Championships in front of a home crowd is alone a rare one, but the chance that Magdeleine Vallieres has to do it with race number one pinned on the back of her jersey takes the journey to a whole new level in Montréal.

"Just getting to do the World Championships at home is already a dream, but defending my title is an even bigger one," world champion Vallieres told reporters at a media conference as the build towards the September 20 to 27 event picked up pace. "So yeah, right after [the announcement] it’s been in my head from the start. From the beginning, even before the Worlds, I was already thinking about it."

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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