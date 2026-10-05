Ángel Arroyo, 'a legend of Spanish cycling', dies aged 70

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Arroyo was the 1983 Tour de France runner-up and is credited with laying the foundations for decades of Spanish success

Spanish cyclist Angel Arroyo rides during the 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Clermont-Ferrand and Puy-De-Dome on July 16, 1983. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ángel Arroyo, the 1983 Tour de France runner-up who is widely credited with sparking a revival in Spanish cycling, died on Sunday at the age of 70.

Tributes have since flooded in from Spain any beyond for a rider whose palmarès might have ended up fairly modest in proportion but who nevertheless is seen as making a much bigger contribution to the sport in Spain and the decades of success that followed his career.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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