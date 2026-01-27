'A catastrophe' – UCI head doctor warns social media providing amateurs with dangerously inaccurate versions of professional racers' diets

Xavier Bigard also claims nutrition education of French sports professionals is equally disastrous

The main peloton in a 2026 professional race
Xavier Bigard: 'Some imitate the professionals' nutrition habits, which is risky for their health' (Image credit: Getty Images)

The head of the UCI's medical staff, Xavier Bigard, has issued a stern warning of the major risks currently being taken by amateur riders resorting to social media for wildly inaccurate versions of pro riders' nutrition programs.

"I'm reading things that are absolutely terrifying, with no basis in fact," Bigard told Ouest-France this week.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

