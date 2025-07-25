New test used by WorldTour pros finally sheds light on the individuality of carbohydrate intake, and we've put it to the test

By published

Evidence that 120g per hour might not be the right fuelling strategy for everyone

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck rides whilst eating during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel set a new record finishing time at the 2025 E3 Saxo Classic of 44.87 kph (Image credit: Getty Images)

The science of carbohydrate intake has been a fascinating and fast-paced topic over recent years, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. A new test, developed by WorldTour nutritionists and seen in action by Cyclingnews, looks set to overhaul our understanding of how to fuel athletic performance.

It allows individuals to quantify their own rate of 'exogenous carbohydrate oxidation', or more simply, the amount of carbohydrates consumed during exercise that the body sends to the working muscles, and it is set to be made available to the general public.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.