'For 45 minutes I lay in a stationary ambulance' - Filippo Baroncini says he 'nearly went blind' due to Tour de Pologne crash

News
By published

Italian reveals delays to his treatment after serious crash

LEGNICA, POLAND - AUGUST 04: Filippo Baroncini of Italy and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 1 a 199.7km stage from Wroclaw to Legnica on August 04, 2025 in Legnica, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Filippo Baroncini on stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Baronicini (UAE Team Emirates XRG) has made a full recovery from serious injuries to his face sustained in a crash during the Tour de Pologne in August, but expressed serious concerns about the treatment he received at the race in an interview with Sporza.

The Italian crashed along with other riders on a tricky descent through a forest with 22km to go on stage 3 to Wałbrzych, suffering numerous fractures to bones in his face after crashing into a wall.

Baroncini expressed his gratitude for Michał Kwiatkowski, who was also involved in the fall, for asking his Ineos team doctor to attend to him, but added, "There's still something that keeps nagging at me. I was in a stationary ambulance for 45 minutes - incomprehensible when you know the condition I was in.

TOPICS
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.