Filippo Baroncini placed in induced coma to recover from Tour de Pologne stage 3 crash and major injuries

UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer suffered multiple facial and clavicular fractures, will be flown to Italy for operation

KARPACZ, POLAND - AUGUST 05: Filippo Baroncini of Italy and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as special prize winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 2 a 149.4km stage from Hotel Golebiewski Karpacz to Karpacz / #UCIWT / on August 05, 2025 in Karpacz, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
A prize winner on stage 2 of Tour de Pologne, Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) withdrew on stage 3 after a bad crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Injured UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Filippo Baroncini set to be flown to Italy for an operation after being placed in an induced coma following his bad crash on stage 3 in the Tour de Pologne.

Baroncini was amongst several riders who fell heavily late on the stage, with the race neutralised for nearly 20 minutes because of the crash and the GC times subsequently suspended for the stage.

"Obviously at the start, the situation was quite critical. Fortunately, he’s stable and he's being kept in an induced coma as a precaution.

"The principal issues are the fractured vertebrae. But for the moment he’s resting, and no new concerns have arisen."

"At the start they were obviously very scared, but they're better now because they know he’s in good hands. The hospitals here are really excellent and I have to thank them, they’ve really taken great care of Filippo."

