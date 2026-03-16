Eleonora Ciabocco escapes with only cuts and stitches after frightening crash in Trofeo Alfredo Binda

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Young Italian rider being monitored for concussion symptoms after hitting the ground hard in latter stages of Sunday's race

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 08: Eleonora Ciabocco of Italy and Team Picnic PostNL crosses the finish line during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 4 a 156km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1042m / #UCIWWT / on February 08, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ciabocco earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnic PostNL's Eleonora Ciabocco has escaped with only abrasions, cuts and stitches after a crash in Trofeo Alfredo Binda saw her hit the tarmac hard and abandon the race on Sunday.

Ciabocco, 22, was in the reduced lead group when she seemed to collide with Letizia Paternoster (Liv AlUla Jayco) with 24km to go, just as the bunch crested the Orino climb and kicked into action.

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"Heal up, Ele! We’ll see you back in action when you’re ready!" the team's post concluded.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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