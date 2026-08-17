Vuelta a España 2026 stage 21 preview
September 13: Carrefour Granada - Granada, 112km (Flat)
- Stage 21: Carrefour Granada - Granada
- Date: September 13, 2026
- Distance: 112km
- Elevation gain: 1,311
- Start time: 12:36 CEST
- Finish time: 17:30 CEST
Stage details
The final day of the 2026 Vuelta a España and stage 21 is a fast-paced finale around Granada, offering one last opportunity for sprinters and punchy riders to battle for victory.
The short 99.4-kilometre stage is divided into two distinct sections. Leaving Carrefour Granada in Armilla, just south of the city, the riders will spend the first 64 kilometres navigating the outskirts of Granada before entering the city for four circuits. Each circuit features the 2km climb to the Alhambra, adding a challenging twist to the final stage.
The overall Vuelta a España winner should already have been decided on Stage 20, but the final stage victory and possibly the green jersey will be decided on the streets of the Nasrid city.
Climbs
- None
Sprints
- Granada, km. 92.4
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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