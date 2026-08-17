Vuelta a España 2026 stage 21 preview

Stage 21: Carrefour Granada - Granada

Date: September 13, 2026

Distance: 112km

Elevation gain: 1,311

Start time: 12:36 CEST

Finish time: 17:30 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 A final day for the punchy sprinter, but expect attacks on the finish circuit (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The final day of the 2026 Vuelta a España and stage 21 is a fast-paced finale around Granada, offering one last opportunity for sprinters and punchy riders to battle for victory.

The short 99.4-kilometre stage is divided into two distinct sections. Leaving Carrefour Granada in Armilla, just south of the city, the riders will spend the first 64 kilometres navigating the outskirts of Granada before entering the city for four circuits. Each circuit features the 2km climb to the Alhambra, adding a challenging twist to the final stage.

The overall Vuelta a España winner should already have been decided on Stage 20, but the final stage victory and possibly the green jersey will be decided on the streets of the Nasrid city.

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Climbs

None

Sprints

Granada, km. 92.4

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