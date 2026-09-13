UCI Gravel World Series: Romy Kasper and Tobias Mørch Kongstad win elite races at Falling Leaves in Finland

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PAS Racing victorious in both elite races in event which will next year host the UEC Gravel European Championships

A gravel racer riding a Canyon Grail through a stream
(Image credit: Canyon)

Romy Kasper and Tobias Mørch Kongstad won Falling Leaves on Saturday, a UCI Gravel World Series race which will next year host the UEC European Championships across two days of racing on Saturday July 31 and Sunday August 1.

Kasper (PAS Racing) won a tight elite women's race after fending off Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) in the finale, beating the Australian by four seconds. Local rider Elisa Serné finished in third place.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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