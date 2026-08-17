Vuelta a España 2026 stage 6 preview

Stage 6: Alcossebre - Castelló

Alcossebre - Castelló Date: August 27, 2026

August 27, 2026 Distance: 177.4km

177.4km Elevation gain: 2,984m

2,984m Start time: 13:11 CEST

13:11 CEST Finish time: 17:18 CEST

Stage detail

Image 1 of 2 A fast descent to the finish after another day in the mountains (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Stage 6 of this year's Vuelta a España could cause some surprises as not only does it include four climbs but the final ascent also adds an extra challenge, a three-kilometre stretch of gravel.

After a coastal start in Alcossebre, the route heads inland for the opening 66 kilometres, winding through the Mediterranean highlands and over two climbs, the Puerto de la Serratella and the Coll de la Bandereta, a perfect launchpad for the breakaway.

The peloton then works its way toward the Desierto de las Palmas leading to the first category Bartolo with a final gravel section before the summit.. From there, a fast 11km descent takes the riders down towards Castellón, with a final 9km flat dash to the finish line.

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Climbs

Puerto de la Serratella (cat. 2, 14km at 3.8%), km. 44.6

Coll de la Bandereta (cat. 3, 4.6km at 6.7%) km. 66.1

Desierto de las Palmas (cat. 2, 7.6km at 4.9%), km. 128.5

El Bartolo (cat. 1, 9.4km at 7.1%), km. 156.8

Sprints

Benicàssim, km. 120.1

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