'We are a family, and it's really sad' – Nil Gimeno delivers a first win at Le Tour de Langkawi but it could well be Kern Pharma's last

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Question marks over future of Spanish ProTeam beyond the end of this season remain, raising prospect that the Malaysian race could be the last tour for the long running squad

Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) after winning stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi
Nil Gimeno (Equipo Kern Pharma) after winning stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

A first win always means a lot, though somehow this one seems like it may mean that bit more, as when Nil Gimeno took his victory on stage 7 of Le Tour de Langkawi it was not just a beginning, but also potentially an end.

It was announced earlier this year that the Equipo Kern Pharma's main sponsor would be withdrawing at the end of the year, and while the search has long been on to find a new one, there has yet to be any good news announced. Sometimes the old adage that no news is good news doesn't ring true.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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