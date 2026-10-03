Jenny Rissveds and Luca Martin secure 2026 Mountain Bike World Series overall cross-country titles

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Sina Frei and Charlie Aldridge win final round in Lake Placid Olympic Sites

Riders take on XCC course on final round of Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series at Lake Placid Olympic Sites
(Image credit: Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series)

Jenny Rissveds (Canyon XC Racing) and Luca Martin (Cannondale Factory Racing) were awarded the 2026 Mountain Bike World Cup (XCO) cross-country overall series titles as the competition wrapped up at Lake Placid Olympic Sites, New York, on Saturday. Both riders came into the final round assured of the overall victory as long as they finished the race. 

Both the women’s and men’s races came down to a sprint battle after a dynamic final lap of racing, as dry, sunny conditions greeted riders, a stark contrast to Friday, when they battled a wet and muddy course where Martina Berta (Origine Racing) and Martin Vidaurre (Specialized Factory Racing) claimed the respective XCC victories.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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