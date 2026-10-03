Jenny Rissveds and Luca Martin secure 2026 Mountain Bike World Series overall cross-country titles

Jenny Rissveds (Canyon XC Racing) and Luca Martin (Cannondale Factory Racing) were awarded the 2026 Mountain Bike World Cup (XCO) cross-country overall series titles as the competition wrapped up at Lake Placid Olympic Sites, New York, on Saturday. Both riders came into the final round assured of the overall victory as long as they finished the race.

Both the women’s and men’s races came down to a sprint battle after a dynamic final lap of racing, as dry, sunny conditions greeted riders, a stark contrast to Friday, when they battled a wet and muddy course where Martina Berta (Origine Racing) and Martin Vidaurre (Specialized Factory Racing) claimed the respective XCC victories.

Distanced early in the women’s race, Rissveds finished 11th, over two minutes behind winner Sina Frei (Specialized Factory Racing), who edged Berta in a two-up sprint, throwing her bike to the line to claim the elite women’s victory with Maxwell finishing third.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

“I was considering to just start [the race] and and pull over and wait for them to lap me and to get pulled, but I thought at least I try, and I tried. I wouldn't say I gave up butI had to settle in like halfway through. It was way too fast for me today,” Rissveds said.

“The level is incredibly high at the moment, and only compared to last year, it's much faster, and the racing is a lot tighter. The other teams have done their homework over winter, and that's what we have to do to keep up with them for the coming years.”

The first split occurred early the first time the riders tackled the technical rock garden, with a front group of 12 riders dwindling to seven halfway through the race. Joining world champion Frei, Berta and Maxwell in the lead group were Gwendalyn Gibson (Trek Unbroken), Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon), Nicole Koller (Lapierre PXR Racing), and Laura Stigger (Specialized Factory Racing).

By the final lap, only Frei, Berta and Maxwell remained in contention for the win. Frei took control at the front, while Maxwell accelerated on the climbs but could not get around her and slotted into third wheel as they tackled the uphill rock garden. Berta then bobbled, forcing Maxwell to stop behind her as Frei opened a gap and seemed on her way to a solo victory.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But Berta refused to give up, catching Frei before the final straight. The pair sprinted for the win, with Berta slowly gaining on the Swiss rider, but Frei took the win.

“I was sprinting full gas, and I saw the wheel coming, and I was like, ‘no, faster, faster, more, more, more’, and then I just pushed the bike to the front, and I'm so happy that it worked,” Frei said.

“I'm so so happy, starting the season and finishing the season with a win is incredible.” Frei added. “The first one I won with the team jersey, second one with the European [jersey], and the third one with the World Champ jersey. It's incredible.”

Inspired by its bobsled heritage, the short, fast and technical Mt Van Hoevenberg’s XCC course combined wide ski trails with twisting singletrack, punchy climbs, bermed corners, rocks, roots and a distinctive jump section.

In the final race for the Cannondale Factory Racing team, which is folding at the end of the year, Martin finished fifth, 20 seconds behind the winner, his teammate Charlie Aldridge. The British rider outsprinted Filippo Colombo (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) to claim his first World Cup win since his victory at the final 2025 race at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Vidaurre finished third.

“It’s so cool, to be on the podium is quite special. Today, we finished so well, three guys on the top five. I can tell you it was pretty hard,” Martin said.

Colombo went out hard early, applying pressure at the front, with a lead group of seven pulling away halfway through the nine-lap race. Along with Aldridge, Colombo and Vidaurre, the split included Fabio Püntener (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team), Simone Avondetto (Wilier-Vittora Factory Team), Cole Punchard (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Martin.

Attacks continued to fly as the seven raced into the final lap. First Vidaurre, then Colombo put in massive accelerations until finally Aldridge made his move, launching early and leading into the finish straight, where he was able to hold off the others to take the win.

“I finally won a sprint. I went too early, too late, this time was perfect, and I'm buzzing with that. Last race of the year, what a way to finish it off,” Aldridge said.

“It’s just a lovely way to finish the last race for Cannondale-Factory Racing, and it feels great to finish off at a high.”

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.