Cash, card or bike, sir? Carrefour hypermarket to host latest Vuelta a España offbeat stage start

By
published

Stage 6 of 2024 race to begin from main hall of hypermarket on August 22

Sepp Kuss celebrates victory in the 2023 Vuelta a España
Sepp Kuss celebrates victory in the 2023 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Save the date. Be it a giant oyster-farming raft in Galicia or a dug-out side of a man-made salt 'mountain' in Alicante,  the interior of an aircraft carrier in Cadiz or a Roman amphitheatre in Nîmes, a whisky distillery in Segovia or a meat processing factory in Murcia, the Vuelta a España has always had a longstanding tradition of unconventional and eye-catching starts. 

The latest frontier in the Vuelta’s predilection for wacky salidas is set to be crossed this August 22, when the 2024 race peloton will start what will - presumably - be a neutralised section of stage 6 along the food aisles, round the special offer bins and past the cashdesks of a giant hypermarket in southern Spain.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.