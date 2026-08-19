Tour of Britain Women: Lorena Wiebes snatches sprint victory on stage 1 ahead of Chiara Consonni

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Josie Nelson goes third in bunch sprint into Cockermouth

Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage 1 winner
Tour of Britain Women: Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime celebrates at finish line as stage 1 winner (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women through Cumbria, beating Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) and Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNL) in a bunch sprint in Cockermouth. With the stage victory, Wiebes also takes the overall lead.

Early attacker Leila Gschwentner (Smurfit Westrock) had been reeled in 25km into the 158.9km stage. On the stretch along the coast of Solway Firth, there were no new attacks, and only when the race turned inland did Arabella Blackburn (Handsling Alba) and Audrey De Keersmaeker (Picnic-PostNL) get away.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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