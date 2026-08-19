Tour of Britain Women: Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime celebrates at finish line as stage 1 winner

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women through Cumbria, beating Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) and Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNL) in a bunch sprint in Cockermouth. With the stage victory, Wiebes also takes the overall lead.

Early attacker Leila Gschwentner (Smurfit Westrock) had been reeled in 25km into the 158.9km stage. On the stretch along the coast of Solway Firth, there were no new attacks, and only when the race turned inland did Arabella Blackburn (Handsling Alba) and Audrey De Keersmaeker (Picnic-PostNL) get away.

Handicapped by a bee sting, Blackburn had to let go of De Keersmaeker on the Caldbeck climb, and the Belgian solo rider was caught on the last classified climb of the day with 36km to go.

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A slightly reduced peloton passed through the finish line in Cockermouth with 27.7km to go to tackle a rolling finishing circuit. There were lots of attacks, but SD Worx-Protime controlled every move and ensured a sprint where Wiebes was unbeatable.

More to come...

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Stage 1 Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 4:03:09 2 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Flora Perkins (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Juliana Londoño David (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Anna Morris (GBr) Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Kate Courtney (USA) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:28 34 Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 35 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health 0:02:28 36 Noa Jansen (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:02:28 37 Morven Yeoman (GBr) Das-Hutchinson 0:02:28 38 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 0:02:28 39 Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control 0:02:28 40 Karlijn Koops (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:02:28 41 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control 0:02:28 42 Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:02:28 43 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health 0:02:28 44 Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:28 45 Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:28 46 Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 47 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health 0:02:28 48 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ 0:02:28 49 Katie Scott (GBr) Das-Hutchinson 0:02:28 50 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 51 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:28 52 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:02:28 53 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:02:28 54 Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:02:28 55 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 0:02:28 56 Noemie Thomson (GBr) Das-Hutchinson 0:02:28 57 Ally Marée Wollaston (NZl) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:02:28 58 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:02:28 59 Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:02:28 60 Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:02:28 61 Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL 0:02:28 62 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:28 63 Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 64 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:02:28 65 Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:02:28 66 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:28 67 Claire Steels (GBr) Movistar Team 0:02:28 68 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 69 Jane Zoe Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 70 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:02:28 71 Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:02:28 72 S'annara Grove (RSA) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:08:28 73 Walther Møller Alma Rasmussen (Den) Hitec Products-Fluid Control 0:08:28 74 Amalie Cooper (GBr) Tirol Women Cycling 0:08:28 75 Anna Flynn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:08:28 76 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:08:28 77 Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ 0:08:28 78 Madelaine Leech (GBr) 0:08:28 79 Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:08:28 80 Tiffany Keep (RSA) Das-Hutchinson 0:08:28 81 Amber Pate (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:08:28 82 Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek 0:08:28 83 Alexandra Manly (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:08:28 84 Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:08:28 85 Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL 0:08:28 86 Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL 0:08:28 87 Mieke Docx (Bel) Das-Hutchinson 0:08:28 88 Julia Borgström (Swe) 0:08:28 89 Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:08:28 90 Beth Morrow (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:08:28 91 Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:08:28 92 Ruby Oakes (GBr) 0:10:13 93 Grace Lister (GBr) 0:10:13 94 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:10:13 95 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) UAE Team ADQ 0:10:13 96 Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:12:10 97 Matilda Mckibben (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:12:10 98 Grace Madeline Cooper (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:12:10 99 Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:17:15 100 Leila Gschwentner (Aut) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:19:28 101 Jo Tindley (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:19:28 102 Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control 0:19:28 103 Lucy Lee (GBr) Das-Hutchinson 0:24:18 104 Petra Stiasny (Swi) Human Powered Health 0:24:18 105 Amelia Cebak (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:32:25 106 Teniel Campbell (Tri) 0:32:48 DNF Gladys Verhulst Wild (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal DNF DNF Rebecca Gardiner (GBr) DNF DNF Jessica Roberts (GBr) DNF DNF Kaja Rysz (Pol) DNF DNF Connie Hayes (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes DNF DNF Maeve Plouffe (Aus) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes DNF DNF Lidia Cusack (USA) DNF DNF Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike DNF

Click here for full results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprint 1 - Allonby Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ 10 2 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ 7 3 Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal 5 4 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health 3 5 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprint 2 - First pass of finish line Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 10 2 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ 7 3 Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal 5 4 Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 3 5 Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sprint 3 - Finish Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 25 2 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 18 3 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 12 4 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 8 5 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco 6 6 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 5 7 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ 4 8 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 3 9 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 2 10 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountain 1 - Caldbeck Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL[cite: 1] 6 2 Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team[cite: 1] 5 3 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ[cite: 1] 4 4 Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL[cite: 1] 3 5 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ[cite: 1] 2 6 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech[cite: 1] 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mountain 2 - Parsonby Brow Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime 6 2 Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ 5 3 Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL 4 4 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco 3 5 Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 2 6 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1

General Classification after stage 1

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 04:02:59 2 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:00:04 3 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:05 4 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:00:06 5 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:00:07 6 Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:00:08 7 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:00:10 8 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 10 - Cell 2 12 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 13 - Cell 2 15 Flora Perkins (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 14 - Cell 2 16 Juliana Londoño David (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Anna Morris (GBr) Row 18 - Cell 2 20 Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 22 - Cell 2 24 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Kate Courtney (USA) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 27 - Cell 2 29 Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ 0:02:36 34 Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:38 35 Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spa) Movistar Team Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Noa Jansen (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Morven Yeoman (GBr) Das-Hutchinson Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control Row 39 - Cell 2 41 Karlijn Koops (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health Row 43 - Cell 2 45 Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility Row 44 - Cell 2 46 Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Katie Scott (GBr) Das-Hutchinson Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health Row 52 - Cell 2 54 Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Noemie Thomson (GBr) Das-Hutchinson Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Ally Marée Wollaston (NZl) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 56 - Cell 2 58 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 61 - Cell 2 63 Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Claire Steels (GBr) Movistar Team Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 67 - Cell 2 69 Jane Zoe Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 70 - Cell 2 72 S'annara Grove (RSA) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:08:38 73 Walther Møller Alma Rasmussen (Den) Hitec Products-Fluid Control Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Amalie Cooper (GBr) Tirol Women Cycling Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Anna Flynn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ Row 76 - Cell 2 78 Madelaine Leech (GBr) Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 78 - Cell 2 80 Tiffany Keep (RSA) Das-Hutchinson Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Amber Pate (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Alexandra Manly (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 83 - Cell 2 85 Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL Row 85 - Cell 2 87 Mieke Docx (Bel) Das-Hutchinson Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Julia Borgström (Swe) Row 87 - Cell 2 89 Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Beth Morrow (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 90 - Cell 2 92 Ruby Oakes (GBr) 0:10:23 93 Grace Lister (GBr) Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) UAE Team ADQ Row 94 - Cell 2 96 Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:12:20 97 Matilda Mckibben (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Grace Madeline Cooper (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:17:25 100 Leila Gschwentner (Aut) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:19:38 101 Jo Tindley (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team Row 100 - Cell 2 102 Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Lucy Lee (GBr) Das-Hutchinson 0:24:28 104 Petra Stiasny (Swi) Human Powered Health Row 103 - Cell 2 105 Amelia Cebak (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:32:35 106 Teniel Campbell (Tri) 0:32:58

Points Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 25 2 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ 21 3 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 18 4 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 12 5 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 12 6 Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal 10 7 Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 8 8 Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ 7 9 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco 6 10 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 5 11 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 3 12 Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health 3 13 Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 3 14 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek 1 15 Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1 16 Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health 1

Mountains Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Points 1 Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL 10 2 Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime 6 3 Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ 5 4 Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 5 5 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 4 6 Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco 3 7 Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL 3 8 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 2 9 Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 2 10 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 1 11 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1

Youth Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time 1 Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek 4:03:09 2 Juliana Londoño David (Col) Picnic PostNL Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime Row 2 - Cell 2 4 Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:28 5 Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 6 Morven Yeoman (GBr) Das-Hutchinson 0:02:28 7 Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control 0:02:28 8 Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:02:28 9 Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility 0:02:28 10 Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:28 11 Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 12 Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 13 Jane Zoe Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 14 Walther Møller Alma Rasmussen (Den) Hitec Products-Fluid Control 0:08:28 15 Amalie Cooper (GBr) Tirol Women Cycling 0:08:28 16 Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ 0:08:28 17 Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL 0:08:28 18 Ruby Oakes (GBr) 0:10:13 19 Elizabeth Grace Lister (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:10:13 20 Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:12:10 21 Matilda Mckibben (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:12:10 22 Grace Madeline Cooper (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:12:10 23 Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:17:15 24 Amelia Cebak (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:32:25

Teams Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time 1 SD Worx-Protime 12:09:27 2 Picnic PostNL Row 1 - Cell 2 3 Lidl-Trek Row 2 - Cell 2 4 FDJ United-SUEZ Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Movistar Team Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Liv AlUla Jayco 0:02:28 7 UAE Team ADQ 0:02:28 8 Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto 0:02:28 9 AG Insurance-Soudal 0:02:28 10 Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:28 11 Uno-X Mobility 0:04:56 12 Fenix-Premier Tech 0:04:56 13 Human Powered Health 0:07:24 14 Das-Hutchinson 0:07:24 15 Great Britain 0:10:56 16 Hitec Products-Fluid Control 0:13:24 17 O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes 0:17:06 18 Handsling Alba Development Road Team 0:25:24 19 Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team 0:47:24