Tour of Britain Women: Lorena Wiebes snatches sprint victory on stage 1 ahead of Chiara Consonni
Josie Nelson goes third in bunch sprint into Cockermouth
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Women through Cumbria, beating Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) and Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNL) in a bunch sprint in Cockermouth. With the stage victory, Wiebes also takes the overall lead.
Early attacker Leila Gschwentner (Smurfit Westrock) had been reeled in 25km into the 158.9km stage. On the stretch along the coast of Solway Firth, there were no new attacks, and only when the race turned inland did Arabella Blackburn (Handsling Alba) and Audrey De Keersmaeker (Picnic-PostNL) get away.
Handicapped by a bee sting, Blackburn had to let go of De Keersmaeker on the Caldbeck climb, and the Belgian solo rider was caught on the last classified climb of the day with 36km to go.
A slightly reduced peloton passed through the finish line in Cockermouth with 27.7km to go to tackle a rolling finishing circuit. There were lots of attacks, but SD Worx-Protime controlled every move and ensured a sprint where Wiebes was unbeatable.
More to come...
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Stage 1 Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
4:03:09
|
2
|
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Flora Perkins (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Juliana Londoño David (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Anna Morris (GBr)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Kate Courtney (USA) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:28
|
34
|
Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:02:28
|
35
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health
|
0:02:28
|
36
|
Noa Jansen (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:02:28
|
37
|
Morven Yeoman (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:02:28
|
38
|
Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly
|
0:02:28
|
39
|
Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:02:28
|
40
|
Karlijn Koops (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:02:28
|
41
|
Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:02:28
|
42
|
Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:02:28
|
43
|
Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health
|
0:02:28
|
44
|
Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:02:28
|
45
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:28
|
46
|
Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
47
|
Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health
|
0:02:28
|
48
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:02:28
|
49
|
Katie Scott (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:02:28
|
50
|
Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:02:28
|
51
|
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:02:28
|
52
|
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:02:28
|
53
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:02:28
|
54
|
Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:02:28
|
55
|
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:02:28
|
56
|
Noemie Thomson (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:02:28
|
57
|
Ally Marée Wollaston (NZl) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:02:28
|
58
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|
0:02:28
|
59
|
Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:02:28
|
60
|
Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:02:28
|
61
|
Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
0:02:28
|
62
|
Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:02:28
|
63
|
Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
64
|
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:02:28
|
65
|
Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
0:02:28
|
66
|
Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:02:28
|
67
|
Claire Steels (GBr) Movistar Team
|
0:02:28
|
68
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
69
|
Jane Zoe Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
70
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:02:28
|
71
|
Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:02:28
|
72
|
S'annara Grove (RSA) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:08:28
|
73
|
Walther Møller Alma Rasmussen (Den) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:08:28
|
74
|
Amalie Cooper (GBr) Tirol Women Cycling
|
0:08:28
|
75
|
Anna Flynn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:08:28
|
76
|
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:08:28
|
77
|
Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:08:28
|
78
|
Madelaine Leech (GBr)
|
0:08:28
|
79
|
Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:08:28
|
80
|
Tiffany Keep (RSA) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:08:28
|
81
|
Amber Pate (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:08:28
|
82
|
Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|
0:08:28
|
83
|
Alexandra Manly (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:08:28
|
84
|
Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:08:28
|
85
|
Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
0:08:28
|
86
|
Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL
|
0:08:28
|
87
|
Mieke Docx (Bel) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:08:28
|
88
|
Julia Borgström (Swe)
|
0:08:28
|
89
|
Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:08:28
|
90
|
Beth Morrow (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:08:28
|
91
|
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:08:28
|
92
|
Ruby Oakes (GBr)
|
0:10:13
|
93
|
Grace Lister (GBr)
|
0:10:13
|
94
|
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:10:13
|
95
|
Elynor Backstedt (GBr) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:10:13
|
96
|
Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:12:10
|
97
|
Matilda Mckibben (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:12:10
|
98
|
Grace Madeline Cooper (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:12:10
|
99
|
Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:17:15
|
100
|
Leila Gschwentner (Aut) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:19:28
|
101
|
Jo Tindley (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:19:28
|
102
|
Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:19:28
|
103
|
Lucy Lee (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:24:18
|
104
|
Petra Stiasny (Swi) Human Powered Health
|
0:24:18
|
105
|
Amelia Cebak (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:32:25
|
106
|
Teniel Campbell (Tri)
|
0:32:48
|
DNF
|
Gladys Verhulst Wild (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Rebecca Gardiner (GBr)
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Kaja Rysz (Pol)
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Connie Hayes (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Maeve Plouffe (Aus) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Lidia Cusack (USA)
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
DNF
Click here for full results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
|
10
|
2
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|
7
|
3
|
Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
5
|
4
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health
|
3
|
5
|
Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health
|
1
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
10
|
2
|
Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
|
7
|
3
|
Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
5
|
4
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
3
|
5
|
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
25
|
2
|
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
18
|
3
|
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
12
|
4
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
8
|
5
|
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
6
|
6
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
5
|
7
|
Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
|
4
|
8
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|
3
|
9
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
2
|
10
|
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
1
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL[cite: 1]
|
6
|
2
|
Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team[cite: 1]
|
5
|
3
|
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ[cite: 1]
|
4
|
4
|
Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL[cite: 1]
|
3
|
5
|
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ[cite: 1]
|
2
|
6
|
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech[cite: 1]
|
1
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime
|
6
|
2
|
Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
5
|
3
|
Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
4
|
4
|
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
3
|
5
|
Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
2
|
6
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
1
General Classification after stage 1
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
04:02:59
|
2
|
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:00:04
|
3
|
Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:00:05
|
4
|
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:06
|
5
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
0:00:07
|
6
|
Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:00:08
|
7
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:00:10
|
8
|
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|
11
|
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|
12
|
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|
13
|
Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|
14
|
Eva Van Agt (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|
15
|
Flora Perkins (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|
16
|
Juliana Londoño David (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|
17
|
Pfeiffer Zara Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|
18
|
Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|
19
|
Anna Morris (GBr)
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|
20
|
Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|
21
|
Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|
22
|
Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|
23
|
Uttrup Cecilie Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|
24
|
Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|
25
|
Kate Courtney (USA) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|
26
|
Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|
27
|
Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|
28
|
Ricarda Bauernfeind (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|
29
|
Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|
30
|
Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|
31
|
Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|
32
|
Maud Oudeman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|
33
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:02:36
|
34
|
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:38
|
35
|
Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
36
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
37
|
Noa Jansen (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|
38
|
Morven Yeoman (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|
39
|
Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly
|Row 38 - Cell 2
|
40
|
Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|
41
|
Karlijn Koops (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|Row 40 - Cell 2
|
42
|
Magdalene Lind (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|
43
|
Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|Row 42 - Cell 2
|
44
|
Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|
45
|
Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|
46
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|
47
|
Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|
48
|
Iurani Blanco Calbet (Spa) Human Powered Health
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|
49
|
Katie Scott (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|
50
|
Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|
51
|
Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|
52
|
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 51 - Cell 2
|
53
|
Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|
54
|
Josie Talbot (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|
55
|
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|
56
|
Noemie Thomson (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|
57
|
Ally Marée Wollaston (NZl) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 56 - Cell 2
|
58
|
Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|
59
|
Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|
60
|
Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 59 - Cell 2
|
61
|
Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|Row 60 - Cell 2
|
62
|
Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|
63
|
Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|
64
|
Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 63 - Cell 2
|
65
|
Léa Curinier (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 64 - Cell 2
|
66
|
Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 65 - Cell 2
|
67
|
Claire Steels (GBr) Movistar Team
|Row 66 - Cell 2
|
68
|
Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 67 - Cell 2
|
69
|
Jane Zoe Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|Row 68 - Cell 2
|
70
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 69 - Cell 2
|
71
|
Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 70 - Cell 2
|
72
|
S'annara Grove (RSA) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:08:38
|
73
|
Walther Møller Alma Rasmussen (Den) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 72 - Cell 2
|
74
|
Amalie Cooper (GBr) Tirol Women Cycling
|Row 73 - Cell 2
|
75
|
Anna Flynn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|Row 74 - Cell 2
|
76
|
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 75 - Cell 2
|
77
|
Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 76 - Cell 2
|
78
|
Madelaine Leech (GBr)
|Row 77 - Cell 2
|
79
|
Marthe Goossens (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 78 - Cell 2
|
80
|
Tiffany Keep (RSA) Das-Hutchinson
|Row 79 - Cell 2
|
81
|
Amber Pate (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 80 - Cell 2
|
82
|
Clara Copponi (Fra) Lidl-Trek
|Row 81 - Cell 2
|
83
|
Alexandra Manly (Aus) AG Insurance-Soudal
|Row 82 - Cell 2
|
84
|
Georgia Baker (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco
|Row 83 - Cell 2
|
85
|
Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|Row 84 - Cell 2
|
86
|
Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL
|Row 85 - Cell 2
|
87
|
Mieke Docx (Bel) Das-Hutchinson
|Row 86 - Cell 2
|
88
|
Julia Borgström (Swe)
|Row 87 - Cell 2
|
89
|
Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|Row 88 - Cell 2
|
90
|
Beth Morrow (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|Row 89 - Cell 2
|
91
|
Margaux Vigie (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|Row 90 - Cell 2
|
92
|
Ruby Oakes (GBr)
|
0:10:23
|
93
|
Grace Lister (GBr)
|Row 92 - Cell 2
|
94
|
Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 93 - Cell 2
|
95
|
Elynor Backstedt (GBr) UAE Team ADQ
|Row 94 - Cell 2
|
96
|
Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:12:20
|
97
|
Matilda Mckibben (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|Row 96 - Cell 2
|
98
|
Grace Madeline Cooper (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|Row 97 - Cell 2
|
99
|
Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:17:25
|
100
|
Leila Gschwentner (Aut) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:19:38
|
101
|
Jo Tindley (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|Row 100 - Cell 2
|
102
|
Stine-Marie Snortheim (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|Row 101 - Cell 2
|
103
|
Lucy Lee (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:24:28
|
104
|
Petra Stiasny (Swi) Human Powered Health
|Row 103 - Cell 2
|
105
|
Amelia Cebak (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:32:35
|
106
|
Teniel Campbell (Tri)
|
0:32:58
Points Classification
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
25
|
2
|
Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
|
21
|
3
|
Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
18
|
4
|
Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
|
12
|
5
|
Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
12
|
6
|
Kimberley Le Court De Billot- Pienaar (Mri) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
10
|
7
|
Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
8
|
8
|
Lara Gillespie (Irl) UAE Team ADQ
|
7
|
9
|
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
6
|
10
|
Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal
|
5
|
11
|
Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team
|
3
|
12
|
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can) Human Powered Health
|
3
|
13
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
3
|
14
|
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
1
|
15
|
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
1
|
16
|
Marta Jaskulska (Pol) Human Powered Health
|
1
Mountains Classification
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
10
|
2
|
Steffi Häberlin (Swi) SD Worx-Protime
|
6
|
3
|
Lauren Dickson (GBr) FDJ United-SUEZ
|
5
|
4
|
Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
5
|
5
|
Erica Magnaldi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|
4
|
6
|
Caroline Andersson (Swe) Liv AlUla Jayco
|
3
|
7
|
Dilyxine Miermont (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
3
|
8
|
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|
2
|
9
|
Femke De Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
2
|
10
|
Marthe Truyen (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
1
|
11
|
Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech
|
1
Youth Classification
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Fleur Moors (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
4:03:09
|
2
|
Juliana Londoño David (Col) Picnic PostNL
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Sophie Julia Kopecký (Cze) SD Worx-Protime
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Nienke Veenhoven (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:28
|
5
|
Lucia Ruiz Perez (Spa) Movistar Team
|
0:02:28
|
6
|
Morven Yeoman (GBr) Das-Hutchinson
|
0:02:28
|
7
|
Oda Aune Gissinger (Nor) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:02:28
|
8
|
Ida Krickau Ketelsen (Den) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:02:28
|
9
|
Emilie Alberte Greve (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:02:28
|
10
|
Imogen Wolff (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:28
|
11
|
Wilma Aintila (Fin) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
12
|
Justyna Czapla (Ger) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
13
|
Jane Zoe Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
14
|
Walther Møller Alma Rasmussen (Den) Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:08:28
|
15
|
Amalie Cooper (GBr) Tirol Women Cycling
|
0:08:28
|
16
|
Febe Jooris (Bel) UAE Team ADQ
|
0:08:28
|
17
|
Daniela Hezinová (Cze) Picnic PostNL
|
0:08:28
|
18
|
Ruby Oakes (GBr)
|
0:10:13
|
19
|
Elizabeth Grace Lister (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:10:13
|
20
|
Rosalie Arabella Blackburn (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:12:10
|
21
|
Matilda Mckibben (GBr) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:12:10
|
22
|
Grace Madeline Cooper (GBr) Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:12:10
|
23
|
Yilla Threels (Ned) O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:17:15
|
24
|
Amelia Cebak (GBr) Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:32:25
Teams Classification
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
SD Worx-Protime
|
12:09:27
|
2
|
Picnic PostNL
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Lidl-Trek
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
FDJ United-SUEZ
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Movistar Team
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Liv AlUla Jayco
|
0:02:28
|
7
|
UAE Team ADQ
|
0:02:28
|
8
|
Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
|
0:02:28
|
9
|
AG Insurance-Soudal
|
0:02:28
|
10
|
Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:28
|
11
|
Uno-X Mobility
|
0:04:56
|
12
|
Fenix-Premier Tech
|
0:04:56
|
13
|
Human Powered Health
|
0:07:24
|
14
|
Das-Hutchinson
|
0:07:24
|
15
|
Great Britain
|
0:10:56
|
16
|
Hitec Products-Fluid Control
|
0:13:24
|
17
|
O'Shea Red Chilli Bikes
|
0:17:06
|
18
|
Handsling Alba Development Road Team
|
0:25:24
|
19
|
Smurfit Westrock Cycling Team
|
0:47:24
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Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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