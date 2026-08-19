Tour du Limousin: Ewen Costiou takes the overall lead after a solo stage 2 victory

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The defending champion attacked a late breakaway, winning alone

Ewen Costiou (Groupama - FDJ United) wins stage 2 of the 2026 Tour du Limousin-Perigord - Nouvelle Aquitaine in Lanouaille, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Defending champion Ewen Costiou (Groupama-FDJ United) wins stage 2 of the 2026 Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ewen Costiou fooled the chasers on Wednesday, the Groupama-FDJ United rider soloing to victory in stage 2 of the Tour du Limousin.

Costiou was one of a group of nine which bridged to a final breakaway rider inside the final 10km of the stage, which finished in Lanouaille, attacking the group 2km later to take the win alone. Mattéo Vercher, one of three TotalEnergies riders in the group, took second place, 18 seconds back, with Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) leading the remainder home in third, a further eight seconds down.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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