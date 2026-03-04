Ronde van Brugge Women past winners
Recap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2025
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime
2024
Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
2023
Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
2022
Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo
2021
Grace Brown (AUS) Team BikeExchange
2020
Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team Sunweb
2019
Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT - Rotor Pro Cycling
2018
Jolien D’Hoore (BEL) Mitchelton - Scott
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.