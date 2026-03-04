Ronde van Brugge Women past winners

Recap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2025

DE PANNE, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as race winner during the 8th Women&amp;apos;s Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025 a 152.7km one day race from Brugge to De Panne / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2025 in De Panne, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes celebrates as winner of the Classic Brugge-De Panne before the race name changed to Ronde van Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images)
Past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

2024

Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

2023

Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM

2022

Elisa Balsamo (ITA) Trek-Segafredo

2021

Grace Brown (AUS) Team BikeExchange

2020

Lorena Wiebes (NED) Team Sunweb

2019

Kirsten Wild (NED) WNT - Rotor Pro Cycling

2018

Jolien D’Hoore (BEL) Mitchelton - Scott

