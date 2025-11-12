Snow and ice sports organisers say adding cyclocross to Olympic Winter Games would 'dilute brand, heritage and identity'

By published

'If they were super popular sports they would already be in the Summer Games, and they're not' says International Biathlon Union's Secretary General

LIEVIN, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands competes during the 76th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on February 02, 2025 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel racing at the 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prospects of adding cyclocross and cross-country running to the Olympic Winter Games in 2030 might be welcomed by some, but not by all.

Winter Olympic sport federations for skiing, skating, biathlon, curling, luge, bobsled and skeleton have pushed back on the idea of adding the two disciplines to the programme for the event set to be held in the French Alps from February 1-17, 2030.

"The Winter Olympic Federations are firm in our belief that such an approach would dilute the brand, heritage, and identity that make the Olympic Winter Games unique — a celebration of sports practiced on snow and ice, with distinct culture, athletes, and fields of play,” the sports federations said in a statement reported by The Associated Press.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.