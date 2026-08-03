Tour de Pologne: Jonathan Milan powers to victory in stage 1 bunch sprint
Italian champion outpaces Paul Magnier
Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time Gap
|
1
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|
2
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|Row 2 - Cell 2
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Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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