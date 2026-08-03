Tour de Pologne: Jonathan Milan powers to victory in stage 1 bunch sprint

Race Results
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Italian champion outpaces Paul Magnier

Jonathan Milan in the Italian champion&#039;s jersey celebrates winning stage 1 of Tour de Pologne
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

 Row 0 - Cell 2

2

Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep

 Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost

 Row 2 - Cell 2
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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