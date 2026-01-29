'To be determined' the current status of whether Maryland Cycling Classic moves ahead in 2026 as UCI three-day or one-day races for men and women

Leaders of ownership group abruptly depart in December causing 'some things to be undetermined' and all plans in 'neutral'

The stop and start saga of the UCI-level Maryland Cycling Classic could be set for another chapter in 2026. The race is currently registered as a three-day ProSeries event for men and a 2.1 event for women, scheduled for September 5-7 in Baltimore, Maryland. However, rumours have swirled that the races would be just one day, or worse, that they might be postponed for a third time in six years.

In December, a representative of the race, owned by Sports and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland (Sport Corp), told Cyclingnews that three days of events would take place around racing as in past years, but that the race date for both men and women would be just Sunday, September 6, 2026, and there was a "miscommunication" between Sport Corp and the UCI with the official paperwork.

Brunner said the re-emergence of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on the calendar as a UCI race for men and women one week prior to Maryland Cycling Classic made for a substantial block of racing in advance of the two WorldTour races in Canada - the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Montréal for men on September 11 and 13, as well as Chrono Féminin de Gatineau and Tour de Gatineau for women, Sept 16 and 17. The UCI Road World Championships return to Canada at the end of September.

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) won the inaugural women's title in a photo finish against Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly). Sandy Dujardin (Team TotalEnergies) was the fastest in a seven-rider breakaway for the men's victory.

