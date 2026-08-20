Deutschland Tour: Louis Barré swipes bonus seconds and surprising win on stage 1 to go into race lead

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Isaac del Toro goes second on longest stage of the five days and drops to second overall

Deutschland Tour: Louis Barré of Visma-Lease a Bike wins stage 2 with solo move 2km from the line
Deutschland Tour: Louis Barré of Visma-Lease a Bike wins stage 2 with solo move 2km from the line (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Louis Barré (Visma-Lease a Bike) launched a fierce acceleration with 2km to go and won stage 1 of the Deustchland Tour.

Prologue winner Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sprinted to second place on the stage in a five-rider chase, with Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) going third. Natnael Tesfazion (Movistar), Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) and Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) followed in the group for the top six, 16 seconds behind Barré.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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