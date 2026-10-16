Jonathan Milan breaks Individual Pursuit world record at UCI Track World Championships

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Italian clocks a sub-3:59 in qualifying in Shanghai to best his own benchmark

Jonathan Milan rides the individual pursuit qualifiying at the 2026 Track World Championships
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A world record has fallen at the 2026 UCI Track World Championships, with Jonathan Milan breaking his own benchmark in the Individual Pursuit.

The Italian clocked a stunning time of 3:58.850 on Friday, and did so not in a medal ride but in qualifying.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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