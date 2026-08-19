Isaac Del Toro put in a stunning ride to take victory in the Prologue at the Lidl Deutschland Tour on Wednesday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider stopped the clock in a time of 3:08 on the short but sharp 2.6km course around Bad Orb in western Germany. Having led the race for much of the day, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) finished second just under a second behind the Mexican champion, while his teammate Laurez Rex was third five seconds behind the leader.

Del Toro started the day as the penultimate rider and his three minute ride was a tense affair on drying roads, but he will take a decent lead into the four, lumpy remaining stages.

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“It was a hard one for everybody I think, but yeah I’m not going to lie, I think they would have helped a bit otherwise Magnier was still in the lead, but yeah he did a crazy good job happy with the team, everybody helped me and give me some morale for these three minutes.



"I mean obviously I didn’t want to take risks so I took the corner last safe as I can and then the sprint in line, but yeah super happy to take this," Del Toro said.

"It’s supposed to be really good honestly I feel really good on the bike, but yeah mentally I’m recovering as well, so we’ll see how it is this week but happy to be back. On paper it’s tricky here in Deutschland but we will see day by day and I’m happy with how it went today."

For its 40th edition, the Deutschland Tour began with a 2.6km prologue ahead of the remaining four stages to be held in the coming days.

Held in Bad Orb, just east Frankfurt, the course was uphill from the start ramp before dropping in the second half of the race, though it was hardly a climber’s course, with only 45 metres of elevation gain. While it was short, the course tackled eight corners with a long sweeping right hand bend to the finish line and with set roads early in the day, the course was a technical one.

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Home rider Jakob Neumann (Storck-MRW Bau) was first down the ramp in the 2.Pro second division race, stopping the clock in a time of 3:52, though he led for just a handful of seconds as new best times were set.

The likes of Luc Wirtgen (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Henri Uhlig (Alpecin-Premier Tech) both led the race, the latter occupying the hot seat for a long time, though as the roads began to dry times began to drop.

Fresh from victory at the ADAC Cyclassics at the weekend, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) set a time of 3:10, and while others threatened his time, the Frenchman spent a considerable time in the leader’s hot seat, no one able to get within three seconds of him until Del Tor set his scorching time.

Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep settled for second in the prologue to Bad Orb (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Prologue Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Isaac Del Toro Romero (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:03:08 2 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 0:00:02 3 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 0:00:05 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Andrea Raccagni Noviero (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 0:00:06 6 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis PRT 0:00:07 7 António Tomas Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 8 - Cell 2 10 Tobias Müller (Ger) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 9 - Cell 2 11 Joren Bloem (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT 0:00:08 12 Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 11 - Cell 2 13 Gorka Sorarrain Agirrezabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA PRT Row 12 - Cell 2 14 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 15 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek 0:00:10 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Picnic PostNL Row 15 - Cell 2 17 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA PRT Row 16 - Cell 2 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep Row 17 - Cell 2 19 Jesper Stiansen (Nor) Tudor Pro Cycling Team U23 CTM 0:00:11 20 Alberto Bruttomesso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 19 - Cell 2 21 Benjamin Boos (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net CTM Row 20 - Cell 2 22 Felix Groß (Ger) Row 21 - Cell 2 23 Ben Felix Jochum (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur CTM 0:00:12 24 Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious Row 23 - Cell 2 25 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 24 - Cell 2 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal-QuickStep Row 25 - Cell 2 27 Mil Morang (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur CTM Row 26 - Cell 2 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13 29 Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 28 - Cell 2 30 Iúri Leitão (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA PRT Row 29 - Cell 2 31 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 30 - Cell 2 32 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious Row 31 - Cell 2 33 Lorenzo De Longhi (Ita) Campana Imballaggi-Morbiato-Trentino CTM Row 32 - Cell 2 34 Alexander Hajek (Aut) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:14 35 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 34 - Cell 2 36 Robin Donzé (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 35 - Cell 2 37 Guus Van Den Eijnden (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team CTM Row 36 - Cell 2 38 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Lidl-Trek Row 37 - Cell 2 39 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 38 - Cell 2 40 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Movistar Team 0:00:15 41 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 40 - Cell 2 42 Edgar David Cadena Martinez (Mex) Team Storck- Mrw Bau CTM Row 41 - Cell 2 43 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 42 - Cell 2 44 Luc Wirtgen (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT 0:00:16 45 Ian Kings (Ger) Team Visma | Lease A Bike Development CTM 0:00:17 46 Roy Hoogendoorn (Ned) Metec- Solarwatt P/B Mantel CTM Row 45 - Cell 2 47 Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling PRT Row 46 - Cell 2 48 Alessio Magagnotti (Ita) Red Bull- Bora- Hansgrohe Rookies CTM Row 47 - Cell 2 49 Frank Van Den Broek (Ned) Picnic PostNL Row 48 - Cell 2 50 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 49 - Cell 2 51 Rory Townsend (Irl) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 50 - Cell 2 52 Jarrad Eriks Drizners (Aus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 51 - Cell 2 53 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis PRT 0:00:18 54 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 53 - Cell 2 55 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic PostNL Row 54 - Cell 2 56 Alan Jousseaume (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 55 - Cell 2 57 Dominik Röber (Ger) Team Vorarlberg CTM 0:00:19 58 Will Smith (GBr) Row 57 - Cell 2 59 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Cofidis PRT Row 58 - Cell 2 60 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team Row 59 - Cell 2 61 Clement Venturini (Fra) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 60 - Cell 2 62 Lennart Voege (Ger) Team Storck- Mrw Bau CTM 0:00:20 63 Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 62 - Cell 2 64 Lander Loockx (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 63 - Cell 2 65 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché Row 64 - Cell 2 66 Julian Borresch (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net CTM Row 65 - Cell 2 67 Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net CTM Row 66 - Cell 2 68 Paul Voss (Ger) 0:00:21 69 Alexys Brunel (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 68 - Cell 2 70 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Movistar Team Row 69 - Cell 2 71 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Totalenergies PRT Row 70 - Cell 2 72 Yael Joalland (Fra) Cofidis PRT 0:00:22 73 Ko Molenaar (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl CTM Row 72 - Cell 2 74 Alexandre Kess (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur CTM Row 73 - Cell 2 75 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech Row 74 - Cell 2 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team Row 75 - Cell 2 77 Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech Development Team CTM 0:00:23 78 Arno Wallenborn (Lux) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur CTM Row 77 - Cell 2 79 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 0:00:24 80 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe Row 79 - Cell 2 81 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike Row 80 - Cell 2 82 Jonathan Malte Rottmann (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur CTM Row 81 - Cell 2 83 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA PRT Row 82 - Cell 2 84 Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto Kern-Haus Outlet Montabaur CTM 0:00:25 85 Patrick Reißig (Ger) Benotti Berthold CTM Row 84 - Cell 2 86 Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis PRT 0:00:26 87 Ellande Larronde (Fra) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA PRT Row 86 - Cell 2 88 Gorka Corres Ibañez De Opakua (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA PRT 0:00:27 89 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious Row 88 - Cell 2 90 Matteo Vanden Wijngaert (Bel) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z CTM Row 89 - Cell 2 91 Mees Vlot (Ned) Development Team Picnic Postnl CTM 0:00:28 92 Leon Arenz (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net CTM Row 91 - Cell 2 93 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep Row 92 - Cell 2 94 Ole Theiler (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net CTM Row 93 - Cell 2 95 Matthew Walls (GBr) Team Storck- Mrw Bau CTM 0:00:29 96 Alvaro Sagrado Perez (Spa) Team Storck- Mrw Bau CTM 0:00:30 97 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek Row 96 - Cell 2 98 Moritz Mauss (Ger) Uae Team Emirates Gen-Z CTM Row 97 - Cell 2 99 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team Row 98 - Cell 2 100 Noé Ury (Lux) Team Storck- Mrw Bau CTM 0:00:31 101 Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Rembe | Rad-Net CTM 0:00:32 102 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-XRG Row 101 - Cell 2 103 Pavel Novák (Cze) Movistar Team 0:00:33 104 Fran Miholjević (Cro) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:36 105 Jakob Neumann (Ger) Team Storck- Mrw Bau CTM 0:00:44 106 Martijn Rasenberg (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets PRT Row 105 - Cell 2 107 Théo Hebert (Fra) Vendee U Primeo Energie CTM 0:01:00

General Classification after the Prologue