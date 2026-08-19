Deutschland Tour: Isaac del Toro blasts to prologue victory ahead of Paul Magnier

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Two seconds separate top pair in GC as riders begin five-day stage race

Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates - XRG wins Deutschland Tour 2026 Prologue
Deutschland Tour: Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wins prologue (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Isaac Del Toro put in a stunning ride to take victory in the Prologue at the Lidl Deutschland Tour on Wednesday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider stopped the clock in a time of 3:08 on the short but sharp 2.6km course around Bad Orb in western Germany. Having led the race for much of the day, Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) finished second just under a second behind the Mexican champion, while his teammate Laurez Rex was third five seconds behind the leader.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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