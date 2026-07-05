<p id="elk-af22c8c5-d0e3-46d9-9fc7-f77c7505c002">Rider presentations are well underway in Taragona before today's start with the neutralised start coming in around 45 minutes time. The day starts simply enough but turns into a nasty finale with three more times up the Montju&iuml;c climb in Barcelona with over 2500m of elevation. See our in-depth preview below for a deeper dive into what the riders will face today...</p><p><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.cyclingnews.com/pro-cycling/racing/tour-de-france-2026-stage-2-preview/" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.cyclingnews.com/pro-cycling/racing/tour-de-france-2026-stage-2-preview/" data-hl-processed="none"><strong>Tour de France 2026 stage 2: A chance for Poga&#269;ar or a puncheur with three Montju&iuml;c climbs - preview</strong></a></p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-a746e73c-1aab-4c74-8d22-e42216422db9"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:960px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:60.00%;"><img id="2dc7sTYGD5c7ChVbCnJPFm" name="cf268" alt="Stage 2 profile" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2dc7sTYGD5c7ChVbCnJPFm.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="960" height="576" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: ASO)</span></figcaption></figure><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>