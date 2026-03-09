'I went farming today' – Juan Ayuso avoids Paris-Nice stage 2 crashes by riding into field

Spanish contender picks up useful four-second time bonus before crucial TTT

2026 Paris-Nice stage 2: Juan Ayuso during the day&#039;s racing
2026 Paris-Nice stage 2: Juan Ayuso during the day's racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two days into his debut edition of Paris-Nice, Juan Ayuso's GC bid remains firmly on course, with the young Spanish star both managing to skirt one of the series of crashes that have affected this year's edition of the race and pick up some bonus seconds on stage 2.

After the day's racing, Ayuso explained to reporters, including Danish TV channel TV2, that he had been caught out by a crash. However, his good humour when discussing it indicated that while such events are never pleasant, he had at least done the right thing to stay out of trouble.

During the stage, too, he managed to pick up four seconds in the day's one bonus sprint at km 140 in the town of Fromont, behind sprinter Vito Braet (Lotto-Intermarché) but ahead of race leader, American fastman Luke Lamperti (EF Education-EasyPost).

