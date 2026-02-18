'The aim is always to win' – Juan Ayuso throws down gauntlet at first race with Lidl-Trek in Volta ao Algarve

News
By published

Spanish star makes debut in new team colours on Wednesday in Portuguese stage race

Juan Ayuso
Juan Ayuso makes his debut for Lidl-Trek this week (Image credit: Sean Hardy/Lidl-Trek)

Juan Ayuso has made it clear that he's in no mood to hang around in his first-ever race with Lidl-Trek at the Volta ao Algarve and will be aiming to go for the win this week in Portugal.

Rather than fly under the radar, the former winner of early season events like Faun-Ardèche Classic in 2024 and Faun Drôme Classic and Trofeo Laigueglia in 2025 told AS that he is keen to hit the ground running once again in 2026

Most importantly, though, Ayuso is looking to make a real impact in his debut in the Volta ao Algarve, the first in a series of stage races this spring including Paris-Nice and Itzulia Basque Country, the latter a race he won back in 2024 – followed by the Ardennes Classics.

"As for going for the podium – that is an ambitious goal, but it's realistic."

TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.