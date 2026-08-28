'I was pretty useless' – Oscar Onley 'overcooks' gravel climb at Vuelta a España and pays the price

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Netcompany-Ineos leader loses valuable time after cramping in the finale of stage 6

CASTELLO, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team - White Best Young Rider Jersey and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education - EasyPost compete in the chase group passing through the Puerto El Bartolo gravel strokes sector during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 6 a 177.4km stage from Alcossebre to Castello / #UCIWT / on August 267 2026 in Castello, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Onley digs in on the gravel (Image credit: Getty Images)

After coming through the opening mountain stage strongly in spite of a stomach illness, Oscar Onley (Netcompany-Ineos) suffered a setback in his bid for the Vuelta a España podium on Thursday as he conceded time on the action-packed finale to stage 6.

The British rider was initially with the best of the rest of the GC contenders when race leader Tadel Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacked on the final climb, but he came unstuck in a big way on the gravel section towards the top.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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