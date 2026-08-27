'Still in good shape, I think' – Oscar Onley moves past stomach bug at Vuelta a España as first Grand Tour with Netcompany Ineos takes shape

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'I'm pretty much back to normal now' says British rider who is now sitting in fifth overall and leading the youth classification

FALSET, SPAIN - AUGUST 26: Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team - White best young jersey meets the media press prior to during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 5 a 173.3km from Falset - Costa Daurada to Roquetes - Terres de l&#039;Ebre / #UCIWT / on August 26, 2026 in Falset, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty images)
Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos) on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a tough season so far for Oscar Onley at Netcompany Ineos, and the early stages of the Vuelta a España have been no exception, but things are looking up as he now seems to have ridden through the rough patch.

Ahead of Tuesday's stage 4 Onley had spent the night grappling with stomach problems, nevertheless he managed to finish fourth in the challenging stage in Andorra and settled into fifth place overall, at 3:45 behind race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) but only 13 seconds off third-placed Enric Mas (Movistar) and 24 seconds away from second-placed Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Onley also took the lead in the youth classification.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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