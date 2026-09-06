'It wouldn't surprise me if a few bodies left in an ambulance' – Triple stage winner Matthew Brennan pulls no punches in assessment of sweltering heat at Vuelta a España

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'When I was on the climb at the start, it was 44°C. At that point, you start thinking, 'what are we doing?' says British triple stage winner in Cordoba

Matthew Brennan (Visma | Lease a Bike) during the 22026 Vuelta a España. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the average temperature scorching above 41°C (105.8°F) on the shortened stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, no one gave a more honest assessment of the safety of the racing conditions than Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike), who said he wouldn't be surprised to see "a few bodies going home in an ambulance tonight with heatstroke."

Speaking at the finish line after congratulating teammate Wout van Aert on his victory and cooling his face down with a splash of water, triple stage winner Brennan was outspoken about the brutal temperatures in Córdoba, which caused the Vuelta's organisers to remove 79km from the route the evening before.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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