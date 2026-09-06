'First time in my life the DS told us to just do nothing' – How are riders and teams really surviving amid extreme heat at the Vuelta a España?

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Insight from several riders on the scorching 40°C+ temperatures, and pushing the peloton towards its melting point

Oscar Onley, in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, cools down with lots of water with the help of Netcompany Ineos teammate Embret Svestad-Bardseng after the stage 15 finish
Oscar Onley, in the White Best Young Rider Jersey, cools down with lots of water with the help of Netcompany Ineos teammate Embret Svestad-Bardseng after the stage 15 finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Extreme heat is not new to the Vuelta a España, with trips to the southern half of Spain long forcing the peloton to endure temperatures above 40°C. But the consistent stretch of scorching conditions in this 81st edition, almost ever since the race reached its home nation on stage 4, is pushing the peloton close to its breaking point.

The 15th stage to Córdoba was shortened by 79km after an activation of the Extreme Temperatures Protocol to protect the riders' safety. On paper, this may not seem crazy, but it's the first time a stage has been shortened at the Spanish Grand Tour in its modern history.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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