DT Swiss partners with Wahoo to launch proprietary Trackr Speed hub sensor

News
By
Published 3 min read

The sleek hub-based speed sensor is compatible with DT Swiss hubs

The new DT Swiss Trackr Speed by Wahoo
(Image credit: DT Swiss)

Most of us use some sort of GPS based device when out on the bike, and most of us have experienced signal dropouts, whether they be in steep-sided valleys, tunnels or densely wooded areas. Even if your device is picking up your heart rate and power, if your device loses sight of the satellites, large chunks of your ride can go missing.

To remedy this, Swiss wheel manufacturer DT Swiss has partnered with Wahoo to release its own hub based speed sensor, the Trackr Speed.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.