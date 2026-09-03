Disastrously-timed puncture sees Filippo Ganna caught out in GC-ending split at Tour of Britain

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Filippo Ganna in the red jersey behind his teammates before the stage
Filippo Ganna (Netcompany Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna saw his general classification hopes at the Tour of Britain go up in smoke on stage 2, as the Italian suffered a mechanical problem just as the peloton was splitting in the crosswinds.

Despite the early crosswinds passing by without incident, the race suddenly came to life with 60km to go on Thursday's flat stage to Skegness, and the peloton split in two.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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