Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal past winners

Race-histories
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Champions 2010-2025

2025 podium at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal: Tadej Pogačar in second and race winner Brandon McNulty, both of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Quinn Simmons of Lidl-Trek on third place
2025 podium at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (L to R): Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG on second place, race winner Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Quinn Simmons of Lidl-Trek on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Past winners

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Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

2024

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2023

Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates

2022

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2021

race cancelled

2020

race cancelled

2019

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team

2018

Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb

2017

Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

2016

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

2015

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto–Soudal

2014

Simon Gerrans (Aus) OricaGreenEdge

2013

Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale

2012

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky

2011

Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team

2010

Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
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