Scott goes against the racing grain with new Addict Gravel bike, reducing stiffness and adding comfort instead
The race-specific Addict Gravel RC model will now be retired
Scott has launched a new version of the Addict gravel bike today, and unlike some of the recent gravel bike launches such as the Ridley Kanzo Fast, it isn't a bike that prioritises all-out speed and aero performance.
Instead, Scott seems to have prioritised comfort and user-friendliness. Perhaps the brand foresees a turning point where aero gravel bikes simply become too much for regular riders.
The last Addict gravel arrived in 2021, and a lot has changed in the gravel world in that time. The new Addict, as you might expect, has gained boosted tyre clearance, but the brand says the bike is "designed around what matters most: comfort that lasts, stable handling on varied surfaces, and the versatility to carry what you need."
There's up-to-date 57mm tyre clearance, a big increase over the old 45mm number, which a lot of best gravel bikes are getting now. Revised geometry, frame layup options, a new gravel-specific cockpit and some neat tool and bag options.
The race-oriented 'RC' version of the Addict Gravel will also be discontinued going forward. The brand told us the frame stiffness development of the new Addict Gravel builds directly on the work done for the recently launched Addict and Addict RC road models.
A more comfortable, user friendly platform
Scott claims front-end compliance has been increased by 30% for the new bike. The fork leg design, smaller fork steerer and a new handlebar all contribute to this. Compliance means comfort, and more comfort on off-road terrain should reduce fatigue and help riders go faster.
At the back, compliance is said to be up by 60%; the seat tube has been shortened, which means more seatpost to flex and improve comfort. The brand also says the dropped seat stays flexing also helps here.
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Geometry has also changed to improve comfort and handling across the seven available sizes. The stack is 10mm higher, and reach is 10mm longer. This is offset by a 10mm shorter reach in the cockpit or handlebar.
The BB is lower, and the fork rake has been increased, in part to accommodate the larger tyre clearance. The front centre is now longer, placing more front wheel out in front of the rider. Chainstay length is the same as the previous generation bike.
In the name of comfort, overall stiffness has been reduced by less than 5% to improve traction and compliance, according to Scott. The brand stresses that the ride will still be precise and efficient but with a more forgiving ride quality.
A new gravel cockpit has also been developed for the bike. The bar has an increased forward sweep that the brand says will improve wrist clearance. Reach has been reduced, as mentioned, and the bar has a 'neutral shifter position'; this means that due to the shape of the bar, the brake levers will remain in line with the drops themselves, not sitting out at an angle due to the bar's flare, which the brand says will provide more control.
Tools and accesories
Scott appears to have implemented some handy features and accesories into the Addict Gravel.
Like a lot of Canyon bikes now, the majority of adjustments can be made with one T25 Torx key.
Tools have also been integrated into either side of the bar drops. One side houses a tubeless repair kit, whilst the other contains the T25 Torx key needed to make hardware adjustments.
There's also downtube storage, and the brand's 'Save the day' toolkit contains a tube, levers and a mini pump. There's also a dedicated top tube storage bag to provide additional space for gels, etc. Mounts on the inside of each fork leg also allow for additional water bottle storage if needed.
Finally, small parts from the Addict range are cross-compatible compatable opening up more cockpit and stem options and no doubt just generally making life simpler for users.
Prices, builds and weights
The new Addict Gravel range will consist of five models and ten colourways, along with two frame layup options: the premium HMX carbon fibre and HMF version.
Scott lists a weight of 794 grams for an Addict HMX frame and a 990-gram weight for the HMF.
Full bike weights start at 7.8kg for the Gravel Premium bike, and rise upto 8.7kg for the Gravel 40 model.
Models ascend in order from the Gravel 40 model, through 30,20, and 10 models before topping out at the Premium model. Shimano and SRAM builds are available.
Prices start at $3499.99 / £2,499 / €2699 for the Gravel 40 bike and rise to $10,499 / £7,999 / €8,999 for the Premium.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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