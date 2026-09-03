Scott goes against the racing grain with new Addict Gravel bike, reducing stiffness and adding comfort instead

Scott has launched a new version of the Addict gravel bike today, and unlike some of the recent gravel bike launches such as the Ridley Kanzo Fast, it isn't a bike that prioritises all-out speed and aero performance.

Instead, Scott seems to have prioritised comfort and user-friendliness. Perhaps the brand foresees a turning point where aero gravel bikes simply become too much for regular riders.

The last Addict gravel arrived in 2021, and a lot has changed in the gravel world in that time. The new Addict, as you might expect, has gained boosted tyre clearance, but the brand says the bike is "designed around what matters most: comfort that lasts, stable handling on varied surfaces, and the versatility to carry what you need."

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There's up-to-date 57mm tyre clearance, a big increase over the old 45mm number, which a lot of best gravel bikes are getting now. Revised geometry, frame layup options, a new gravel-specific cockpit and some neat tool and bag options.

The race-oriented 'RC' version of the Addict Gravel will also be discontinued going forward. The brand told us the frame stiffness development of the new Addict Gravel builds directly on the work done for the recently launched Addict and Addict RC road models.

(Image credit: Scott)

A more comfortable, user friendly platform

Scott claims front-end compliance has been increased by 30% for the new bike. The fork leg design, smaller fork steerer and a new handlebar all contribute to this. Compliance means comfort, and more comfort on off-road terrain should reduce fatigue and help riders go faster.

At the back, compliance is said to be up by 60%; the seat tube has been shortened, which means more seatpost to flex and improve comfort. The brand also says the dropped seat stays flexing also helps here.

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Geometry has also changed to improve comfort and handling across the seven available sizes. The stack is 10mm higher, and reach is 10mm longer. This is offset by a 10mm shorter reach in the cockpit or handlebar.

The BB is lower, and the fork rake has been increased, in part to accommodate the larger tyre clearance. The front centre is now longer, placing more front wheel out in front of the rider. Chainstay length is the same as the previous generation bike.

In the name of comfort, overall stiffness has been reduced by less than 5% to improve traction and compliance, according to Scott. The brand stresses that the ride will still be precise and efficient but with a more forgiving ride quality.

A new gravel cockpit has also been developed for the bike. The bar has an increased forward sweep that the brand says will improve wrist clearance. Reach has been reduced, as mentioned, and the bar has a 'neutral shifter position'; this means that due to the shape of the bar, the brake levers will remain in line with the drops themselves, not sitting out at an angle due to the bar's flare, which the brand says will provide more control.

The bike still looks racey, but should be more comfortable (Image credit: Scott)

Scott appears to have implemented some handy features and accesories into the Addict Gravel.

Like a lot of Canyon bikes now, the majority of adjustments can be made with one T25 Torx key.

Tools have also been integrated into either side of the bar drops. One side houses a tubeless repair kit, whilst the other contains the T25 Torx key needed to make hardware adjustments.

There's also downtube storage, and the brand's 'Save the day' toolkit contains a tube, levers and a mini pump. There's also a dedicated top tube storage bag to provide additional space for gels, etc. Mounts on the inside of each fork leg also allow for additional water bottle storage if needed.

Finally, small parts from the Addict range are cross-compatible compatable opening up more cockpit and stem options and no doubt just generally making life simpler for users.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Scott) Down tube storage is included (Image credit: Scott) Bottles can be mounted cleanly on the forks (Image credit: Scott) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Prices, builds and weights

The new Addict Gravel range will consist of five models and ten colourways, along with two frame layup options: the premium HMX carbon fibre and HMF version.

Scott lists a weight of 794 grams for an Addict HMX frame and a 990-gram weight for the HMF.

Full bike weights start at 7.8kg for the Gravel Premium bike, and rise upto 8.7kg for the Gravel 40 model.

Models ascend in order from the Gravel 40 model, through 30,20, and 10 models before topping out at the Premium model. Shimano and SRAM builds are available.

Prices start at $3499.99 / £2,499 / €2699 for the Gravel 40 bike and rise to $10,499 / £7,999 / €8,999 for the Premium.