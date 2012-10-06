Image 1 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins the 2012 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 33 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) comes in second in the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 33 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) with the prize for third (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 33 Nairo Quintana poses with his Giro dell'Emilia trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 33 The Giro dell'Emilia 2012 podium: Fredrik Kessiakoff, Nairo Quintana and Franco Pellizotti (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 33 The peloton in the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 33 Fans watch the peloton pass in the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 33 Emanuelle Sella tries desperately to stay away (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 33 Visconti leads the chase on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 33 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) breaks up the bunch on the climb (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 33 Trainee Fabio Aru (Astana) and Emanuelle Sella (Androni) on the attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 33 The peloton shatters on the climbs of Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali in his last races with Liquigas-Cannondale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 33 The Giro dell'Emilia rolls out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 33 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) gets the flowers (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 33 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) shows off the winner's trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacked with 600 metres to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) opens the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 33 The podium: Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali signs on for the last time with Liquigas-Cannondale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 33 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 33 The Colnago-CSF Inox team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 33 Jose Cayetano (LIquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 33 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) awaits the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 33 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 33 Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 33 Nibali and Visconti talk pre-race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 33 Nibali and Basso say goodbye (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 33 Lampre-ISD ride the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 33 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) continued Colombia’s run of success in Italian races, winning the Giro dell’Emilia race near Bologna with an unbeatable surge to the line on the San Luca climb.

The 22 year-old Colombian climber attacked with 600 metres to go and finished three seconds ahead of Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), with Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) third at four seconds.

Kessiakoff and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) went on the attack on the climb to the finish but Quintana’s teammate Giovanni Visconti helped chased them down to set up Quintana. It was his seventh win of the 2012 season and Movistar’s 29th victory of the season.

“I was very confident that it could be my day,” Quintana said. “I saw that Pozzovivo, Pellizotti and Kessiakoff were the strongest rivals. Visconti was sensational by neutralizing all the attacks on the last climb. I preferred to stay on Pozzovivo’s wheel because I thought he was the strongest. He was the last to attack, on the hardest part of the climb. I then went with the strength I had left.”

“I’m very happy with my whole year because it’s not easy to be fit all season. Hopefully all my seasons will be like this. I’m going home to Colombia on Tuesday and I’m already looking forward to being with my family and enjoying a few days rest before starting getting ready for next year.”

Fast and furious

The hilly 193km race was fast and furious, with an attack from 20 riders going after 50km. They were caught and then Caruso (Liquigas Cannondale), Marco Marzano (Lampre ISD), Paolo Tiralongo (Astana), Giairo Ermeti and Carlos Jose Ochoa (Androni Giocattoli Venezuela) and Anthony Charteau (Team Europcar) got a gap. Ochoa and Charteau soon lost contact but the other four opened a seven-minute gap after 111km.

The lead began to fall as the five climbs of the San Luca climb approached. Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, Farnese Vini-Selle Italia and Movistar controlled the race and worked to close the gap. Tiralongo tried a lone attack on the climb but was soon caught band the finale of the race approached.

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni Giocattoli) attacked on the second time up to San Luca and then talented young rider Fabio Aru (Astana) had a go. He was joined by Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli) but they were swept up with two laps to go.

10 riders emerged on the penultimate climb of San Luca, with the race over for virtually everyone else. The final climb along the arches to the religious sanctuary was a real battle with several surges on the front. Pozzovivo and Kessiakoff made strong moves but Quintana kept them under control. The Colombian was the best climber in the front group and used it to excellent effect, distancing his rivals to win alone.

Many of the riders in action at the Giro dell’Emilia, will ride Sunday’s Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli. However the race is much more suited to the sprinters.

Full Results