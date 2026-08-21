Julian Alaphilippe has reportedly called an early end to his professional racing career

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L'Equipe says that the French cyclist is set to retire immediately, forgoing the rest of this season and the final year of his contract with Tudor Pro Cycling

Tudor Pro Cycling Team&#039;s French rider Julian Alaphilippe interacts with the crowd as he cycles up Rue Lepic on the ascent of the Butte de Montmartre during the 21st stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 88,7 km starting and finishing in Paris, on July 26, 2026. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
Crowds clamouring for Julian Alaphilippe in what may have been his last day of racing as a professional on stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe may have already pinned on a number for the very last time. The rider, who is signed at Tudor Pro Cycling through to the end of 2027, is not intending to compete in any further races this season and will also forgo the final year of his contract so he can retire immediately, according to French news outlet L'Equipe.

Wielerflits had also earlier reported that the 34-year-old was on the verge of terminating his contract, with L'Equipe following on with the news that its sources had confirmed that Alaphilippe's last race had indeed already been run.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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