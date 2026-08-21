Julian Alaphilippe has reportedly called an early end to his professional racing career

Crowds clamouring for Julian Alaphilippe in what may have been his last day of racing as a professional on stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe may have already pinned on a number for the very last time. The rider, who is signed at Tudor Pro Cycling through to the end of 2027, is not intending to compete in any further races this season and will also forgo the final year of his contract so he can retire immediately, according to French news outlet L'Equipe.

Wielerflits had also earlier reported that the 34-year-old was on the verge of terminating his contract, with L'Equipe following on with the news that its sources had confirmed that Alaphilippe's last race had indeed already been run.

The French rider had certainly hinted at the Tour de France that retirement was on the cards, potentially sooner rather than later, despite the three-year contract he signed with Tudor running through to the end of next season.

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After battling his way up Alpe d'Huez, to finish 26 minutes down from stage winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) in 29th, Alaphilippe said, with Cyclingnews and a small huddle of French media gathered around him, that: “It’s maybe my last one, so I made the most of it, I gave everything, not with a lot of success but I didn’t leave anything out there."

Cyclingnews has contacted Tudor Pro Cycling for comment on the retirement reports and will provide updates when any official statement is made on Alaphilippe's future.

Through his career the two-time road world champion won fans over not just with his success, but also his racing panache which delivered excitement regardless of whether it ended with a win or loss. In much of the decade he spent in the WorldTour with Quickstep the wins were regular and prestigious. Through that time – as well as delivering two back-to-back years in the rainbow jersey – Alaphilippe clocked up six Tour de France stage victories, spent 18 days in the yellow jersey, won La Flèche Wallonne three times plus added Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche to his UCI win tally, which now sits at 45.

The run of top tier victories, however, slowed heading into Alaphilippe's final years with Soudal-Quickstep and team manager Patrick Lefevere had become openly critical of the rider who had delivered so much success for the team over the years.

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Still, at the time it was seen as somewhat of a coup for Tudor to land the giant of French cycling particularly as they were eyeing a wildcard entry for the Tour de France, which they secured in 2025. It was hoped the move to Tudor at the beginning of last season would mark a turning point for the team and also for Alaphilippe, who was looking to get "back on the winning path".

However, while there were some close calls in 2025 – with podium results at the Tour de France, Tour of Britain and Tre Valli Varesine – it wasn't until near the end of his first season with the squad that Alaphilippe scooped up his sole victory of the season, taken at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec. This year, even podiums have proven elusive. There have also been a number of DNF's for the 34-year-old, including one at La Flèche Wallonne, a race where he had managed to climb on the podium in five of his eight starts.

In fact, four of his five races on the lead in to the Tour de France this year were cut short before the final finish line, though Alaphilippe did make it to the Paris finale at what now looks set to be his last Grand Tour and his very last race.