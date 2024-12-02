2025 Vuelta a España: Italian start includes stage 2 mountain finish to Limone Piemonte

Piemonte hosts the Vuelta after stages of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia

The 2025 Vuelta a España has been confirmed to start in Piemonte, Italy, with three stages including a mountain finish at Limone Piemonte on stage 2, before stage 4 heads into the French Alps for another mountain stage. 

Piemonte has been keen to host all three Grand Tours in recent years after hosting the Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza in 2023 and a stage of this year's Tour de France. Turin will become the second city, along with Utrecht, to have hosted all three Grand Tours.

