2025 Vuelta a España: Italian start includes stage 2 mountain finish to Limone Piemonte

The 2025 Vuelta a España has been confirmed to start in Piemonte, Italy, with three stages including a mountain finish at Limone Piemonte on stage 2, before stage 4 heads into the French Alps for another mountain stage.

Piemonte has been keen to host all three Grand Tours in recent years after hosting the Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza in 2023 and a stage of this year's Tour de France. Turin will become the second city, along with Utrecht, to have hosted all three Grand Tours.

The official announcement was made in Turin, confirming reports that €7 million has been earmarked for the Grand Depart in the 2025 and 2026 regional council budgets.

The 2025 Vuelta a España marks the 90th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour. The three-week race will start in Turin on August 23, with stage 1 ending in Novara. Stage 2 climbs to Limone Piemonte, while stage 3 is a medium mountain stage over 139km from San Maurizio Canavese and Ceres. The Vuelta a España organisers said stage 4 will start in Susa, close to the French order but did not reveal any details of the stage finish.

The 2025 edition of La Vuelta will mark the sixth time the race starts outside of Spain and the first time it departs from Italy, following Lisbon (1997), Assen (2009), Nîmes (2017), Utrecht (2022), and Lisbon-Oeiras-Cascais (2024). Monaco has already been announced as the host of the start of the 2026 race.

The official presentation of the 2025 Vuelta a España route will be held on December 19 in Madrid. Stage finishes in Andorra and on the Angliru are expected to form part of the route.

Cyclingnews understands that the La Vuelta Femenina route for 2025 is not due to be published on December 19. The women's race is scheduled to run from May 5 to May 11 next year.