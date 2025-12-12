Tour Down Under 2026
Date
January 20-25, 2026
Distance
758km
Start location
Adelaide
Finish location
Sterling
Category
WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG)
Men's Tour Down Under information
The Australian six-stage event, centred in Adelaide, with stages held across South Australia in the height of the southern hemisphere summer, usually delivers a sweltering opener to the new WorldTour season.
The race, which has been part of the WorldTour since 2008, starts in Adelaide with a 3.6km prologue time trial on January 20 and concludes in Sterling on January 25.
Australian riders often impress after spending the winter at home, but with WorldTour status creating a strong international field, there is no guarantee the Aussies will have it all their way.
Previous winners include Simon Gerrans, who has won the race on four occasions in 2012, 2014, 2006, and 2016. Tied for twice winning the overall title are Richie Porte (in 2017 and 2020), Stuart O'Grady (in 1999 and 2001), Daryl Impey (2018 and 2019) and Andre Greipel (2010 and 2008).
Since its inception in 1999, the race was cancelled for two editions due to COVID-19 in 2021 and 2020. The most recent overall winner was Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 2025.
2026 Men's Tour Down Under stages
- Prologue: Adelaide - Adelaide TT 3.6km
- Stage 1: Tanunda - Tanunda, 120.6km
- Stage 2: Norwood - Uraidla, 148.1km
- Stage 3: Adelaide - Nairne, 140.8km
- Stage 4: Brighton - Willunga Hill, 176km
- Stage 5: Sterling - Sterling, 169.8km
