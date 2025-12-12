Tour Down Under 2026

Men's Tour Down Under 2026 overview

Date

January 20-25, 2026

Distance

758km

Start location

Adelaide

Finish location

Sterling

Category

WorldTour

Previous edition

2025 Tour Down Under

Previous winner

Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Men's Tour Down Under information

Australian riders often impress after spending the winter at home, but with WorldTour status creating a strong international field, there is no guarantee the Aussies will have it all their way.

Previous winners include Simon Gerrans, who has won the race on four occasions in 2012, 2014, 2006, and 2016. Tied for twice winning the overall title are Richie Porte (in 2017 and 2020), Stuart O'Grady (in 1999 and 2001), Daryl Impey (2018 and 2019) and Andre Greipel (2010 and 2008).

Since its inception in 1999, the race was cancelled for two editions due to COVID-19 in 2021 and 2020. The most recent overall winner was Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 2025.

2026 Men's Tour Down Under stages

  • Prologue: Adelaide - Adelaide TT 3.6km
  • Stage 1: Tanunda - Tanunda, 120.6km
  • Stage 2: Norwood - Uraidla, 148.1km
  • Stage 3: Adelaide - Nairne, 140.8km
  • Stage 4: Brighton - Willunga Hill, 176km
  • Stage 5: Sterling - Sterling, 169.8km
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

